Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings College and Bryan College of Health Sciences have announced they will jointly examine the feasibility of establishing a new Bryan nursing program at Mary Lanning by fall 2022.
In a news release issued by Hastings College on Tuesday morning, the three entities reported that Mary Lanning will complete its feasibility study this fall and help evaluate the prospects for a program to involve both educational institutions.
Tuesday’s news coincides with the first day in office for Rich Lloyd as executive president of Hastings College.
Lloyd is a Hastings native, Hastings College graduate and former longtime HC faculty member, coach and administrator. He has been president of the Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln since 2016 and will continue in that role, serving both Hastings College and the Bryan college at once.
Hastings College already partners with Creighton University in Omaha in a nursing education program, and Mary Lanning has partnered with Creighton in nursing education for many years. The Creighton University College of Nursing now is establishing a Central Nebraska Campus at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Meanwhile, both Mary Lanning and Bryan Health, the Lincoln health care organization with which the Bryan College of Health Sciences is affiliated, have an ownership stake in the new Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
Mary Lanning and Bryan Health both are independent, nonprofit health care organizations and work together in various ways.
In Tuesday’s news release, Eric Barber, president and CEO of Mary Lanning Healthcare, said he is looking forward to exploring the possibilities with Hastings College and the Bryan college.
“We have a long history of partnering with Bryan Health, and we’re excited to pursue this new venture,” Barber said. “A mutual goal shared by all three organizations is to plan for and develop a workforce to serve south central Nebraska.”
