Although Hastings matched a cold record with the cold front that hit the area Sunday night, forecasters are predicting the weather to warm by Halloween.
Jeremy Wesely, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hastings, said Hastings’ cold high temperature on Monday was 28 degrees, the same as the record that was set for the date in 1997.
Normal temperatures for this time of the year are closer to the 60s.
“We’re way below normal right now,” Wesely said. “It’s going to stay below normal through the rest of this week, but gradually warm up as we get toward the end of the week.”
High temperatures on Tuesday are only expected to reach the mid-30s. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday should climb to the upper 40s. By Friday, highs are expected to reach the mid- to upper 50s, only slightly below average.
For Halloween on Saturday, temperatures should climb to the upper 50s or 60s. Next week, temperatures are expected to be above normal.
Wesely said the 2.7 inches of snow that fell in Hastings won’t last long.
“Most of it will be gone by tomorrow evening,” he said. “That’s good for the farmers who need to get back to the field.”
There is a slight chance for additional precipitation on Wednesday night, but he said the rest of the week and into next week look dry.
Around the area, measured snowfall as of 7 a.m. Monday included 2.2 inches southeast of Hastings; 1.8 inches recorded 2 miles northwest of the city; 2 inches southwest of Bladen; 2 inches southeast of Minden; and 1 inch in the Franklin and Red Cloud areas.
As most of Nebraska experienced its first snowfall of the season, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol responded to more than 170 snow-related incidents on Nebraska roads from Sunday through the Monday morning commute, according to an NSP news release. This included 45 property damage or personal injury crashes, assisting 125 motorists with disabled vehicles or other travel issues, and assisting outside agencies in several situations.
“The last couple days have provided a reminder of how quickly driving conditions can change with freezing rain or snow,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As the weather improves this week, we encourage all drivers to remember this snow event and keep their winter driving skills ready for the upcoming season.”
Any motorist in need of assistance on Nebraska roads can call *55 to reach the NSP Highway Helpline. Drivers also are encouraged to download the Nebraska 511 smartphone app or bookmark www.511.nebraska.gov and always check road conditions before beginning to travel in winter weather.
