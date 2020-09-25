Sunshine, temperatures approaching three digits, stiff winds, dry ground conditions and low humidity will drive fire danger to a high level in portions of Tribland Saturday afternoon and evening.
The National Weather Service on Friday issued a bulletin announcing a Red Flag Warning for 1-8 p.m. Saturday.
The warning covers an expanse of central and western Nebraska that includes Kearney and Hall counties in Tribland.
The area covered by the warning is described as being northwest of a line from Alma to Grand Island to Fullerton, stretching all the way into the Nebraska Sandhills.
Meanwhile, conditions won’t be dissimilar in the rest of the region, so all Tribland residents should be aware of the risks.
Because fires could grow quickly and be difficult to control, NWS is discouraging outdoor burning and counsels extreme caution for anyone engaging in activities that could cause a fire.
Harvest, especially of rain-fed crops, already is well under way in central Nebraska, so field fires will be a distinct possibility.
As of Friday afternoon, the NWS forecast for Saturday in Hastings calls for a high temperature of 98 degrees with southerly winds of 5-15 miles per hour shifting to the west-northwest in the afternoon.
According to the Red Flag Warning bulletin, wind gusts Saturday afternoon in the region could reach 28 mph in Grand Island, Kearney and Lexington, compared to 23 mph in Hastings, 15 mph in Hebron, 13 mph in Red Cloud, 17 mph in Alma and 9 mph in Smith Center, Kansas.
Meanwhile, the air will be exceptionally dry. Lowest relative humidity levels forecast for the day include 15% at Lexington and Kearney, 16% at Hastings and Grand Island, 18% at Red Cloud and Smith Center, and 14% at Alma. The air in Hebron may be slightly more moist, with lowest relative humidity of 23%.
According to the forecast, the weather will change dramatically after the hot Saturday, with increasing clouds and a low of 56 degrees Saturday night followed by a high of just 69 on Sunday.
North winds Sunday could hit 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Daytime high temperatures throughout the next work week should range from the low 60s to low 70s. Nighttime lows will dip into the low 40s, and perhaps as low as 37 degrees on Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.