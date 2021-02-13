Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low -7F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low -7F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.