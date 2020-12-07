Mike Schmidt followed family footsteps getting into the world of business.
Taking the lessons he learned and the experience he got from working with his father and grandfather, Schmidt opened Business World 28 years ago, offering office products and furniture.
“I pretty much grew up in the business working with my grandfather, Clarence Hide, and father, Dave Schmidt, at Hastings Typewriter,” said Mike Schmidt, co-owner of Business World in downtown Hastings.
Before there was a location in Hastings, there were two others in Grand Island and Kearney. When the Hastings location opened in 1992, the other two were closed.
Schmidt said what has kept the business going for all those years is an emphasis on customer service and a willingness to adapt to change by diversifying and introducing new products and services.
“We do so many different things,” Schmidt said. “We tie it all together with a super-friendly staff and old-fashioned customer service.”
From office supplies, to supplying medical uniforms, to custom and personalized engravings and apparel, Schmidt said Business World has a wide array of things to offer the Hastings community as well as the Tri-City area.
Schmidt said diversification into other products helped the business expand and grow sales.
“Over the years we have diversified with the addition of the Proforma franchise and medical uniforms,” he said.
He said the business even has a mobile unit that they take medical uniforms out on the road to hospitals and other care centers.
Just within the custom engraving side of the business, Business World can do so many different things, Schmidt said, such as the ability to engrave on wood, some types of metal, plastic, glass and wallets.
“Everything is unique and different,” Schmidt said. “People would be impressed with the quality of service that you get and the products that we have.”
