Conner Kelley, 9, of Hastings took a solemn moment of reflection after lowering a worn American flag into a fire.
“Goodbye, beautiful flag,” he said.
Conner was among 11 Scouts from Cub Scout Pack 207 who helped retire more than 1,000 flags on Saturday at the American Legion Post 11.
As is often the case with young boys, the moment was short-lived and Conner went back to laughing and joking with the other scouts.
Though the Scouts were providing a community service, they found ways to have fun.
Parker McDonald, 8, of Hastings laughed as he found a large flag.
“This one’s bigger than me,” he said.
The American Legion Post 11 hosted a retirement ceremony for the flags on Saturday, inviting the Scout pack to assist with the project.
The American Legion adopted a retirement ceremony in 1937 as a way to encourage proper respect for the flag of the United States and to provide for the disposal of unserviceable flags in a dignified manner.
The approved method of disposing of unserviceable flags has long been that they be destroyed by burning.
Following the ceremony, Scouts and their parents or leaders unfolded each flag and laid it over one of four burn containers. The burning was paced to prevent the fire from growing too large and keep the participants safe.
Clark Williams, commander of American Legion Post 11, said the flags are burned as to not allow them to end up in a landfill.
Flags are collected from various businesses around the city and can be deposited in drop boxes at the American Legion Post 11, 906 E. South St. The American Legion also works to help replace worn flags where possible.
The American Legion usually conducts retirement ceremonies twice a year and one of those generally includes Flag Day on June 14. That ceremony had to be canceled last year due to the novel coronavirus disease.
Williams said the ceremony also is a great way to show Scouts the importance of the flag and the proper way of respect.
“They’re the future of our country,” he said. “It’s great to see them involved.”
Cody DeVaney, cubmaster of Pack 207, said it was the first time the pack participated in a flag retirement ceremony and was glad to be asked to help.
“It teaches them to respect the flag,” he said. “It teaches them about the proper disposal. A lot of people don’t know how to dispose of flags.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.