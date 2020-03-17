Sermons a la Carte will move online Wednesday in response to concerns over the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.
The sermon and service will continue to be delivered at the church over the noon hour this week and remaining three weeks of Lent but will only be available for viewing online on the St. Mark's Episcopal Pro-Cathedral Facebook page.
St. Mark's plays host to the ecumenical series each Lent, with clergy from various local churches providing the message.
The Rev. Greg Lindenberger, lead pastor at First United Methodist Church, will deliver Wednesday's sermon, with the Very Rev. Katie Hargis, dean of St. Mark's, presiding over the 25-minute service.
Hargis said Tuesday that the decision to move the remaining sermons online rather than continue to offer them in person was based in part on the number of seniors who attend services each week.
Public worship in Episcopal churches throughout the Diocese of Nebraska was suspended effective March 13. The 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist at St. Mark's also will be carried on Facebook Live each Sunday for the time being, Hargis told the Tribune.
Seniors are among the individuals at greatest risk of being seriously sickened by the virus.
