The city of Hastings has announced a snow emergency, future downtown parking ban, early closing for library appointments and postponement of Monday evening's City Council meeting, all in connection to the ongoing winter snowstorm.
The city announced Sunday evening the declaration of a snow emergency effective at midnight Monday and continuing through noon Wednesday. During that timeframe, no parking is allowed along emergency snow routes, and vehicles in violation of the snow emergency will be towed.
Snow routes are marked with signs along the street. A full list can be viewed at https://www.cityofhastings.org/departments/street-department/maintenance/snow-removal/emergency-snow-routes.html.
On Monday morning, the city announced a downtown parking ban also will be imposed beginning 10 p.m. Tuesday, allowing snow plows a chance to clear the area of snow. The ban includes streets between First and Fifth streets and Burlington and Minnesota avenues.
The Hastings Public Library closed to appointments at 11 a.m. Monday and will remain closed for the balance of the day. The library already was closed to unrestricted walk-in traffic as a public health precaution. Digital resources remain available, however, and materials can be checked out online for pickup at a later date through the library website, https://hastingslibrary.us.
The Hastings City Council meeting that had been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday now has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1 in the council chambers at the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave. The agenda for that meeting is available online at https://www.cityofhastings.org/councilmeetings.
All local schools, including Hastings College and Central Community College-Hastings, canceled classes for Monday due to the snowstorm.
According to the latest information from the National Weather Service Monday morning, snowfall was expected to diminish by late Monday afternoon, but travel is expected to remain difficult throughout the evening due to continuing wind and poor road conditions. Additional snowfall is in the forecast for Tuesday and Tuesday evening.
