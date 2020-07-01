With the cancellation of fireworks shows at Brickyard Park and Lochland Country Club this year, the Fourth of July will look different in Hastings but a local car dealership is hoping to fill the void.
Jerry Spady Chevrolet GMC Cadillac, 2750 Osborne Drive East, is hosting a fireworks show Friday with live entertainment and food vendors.
Diane Dube, business development manager for the dealership, said the president of the company, Greg Spady, decided to host the event last week.
“In seeing that Lochland and Hastings weren’t having their shows, he just wanted to do it as a way to give back to the community,” she said. “We aren’t going to try to compete with the other firework shows. We have a nice area to shoot off fireworks so we thought we’d try to do it.”
The company hired a fireworks outfit to put on the show, igniting the fireworks remotely from platforms that will be placed on the pond at the corner of Osborne Drive East and 26th Street.
Visitors will be able to bring blankets or lawn chairs and watch from around the pond. Dube said they will have people circulating through the area to enforce social distancing requirements as part of the plan they submitted to the health department.
Spectators can watch from vehicles at a distance as well. While spectators won’t be allowed to park along the streets, Dube said employees will clear inventory off the lot to provide some parking.
There are also nearby parking lots that could support visitors to the area. She expects the show also could be seen from the Lake Hastings area, providing additional space for viewers.
“It’s so open there that not everyone has to be on site,” she said. “There are plenty of areas they can park and watch.”
Dube said Little Stevie and the Hellraisers and friends, a mix of local bands and musicians, will be providing live music for the event.
She said they will have inflatable bounce houses for children, using a sprayer to clean them periodically.
“People are tired of sitting at home,” she said. “We want to maintain a safe environment and let them come out to have some fun.”
Local food vendors also have been included to offer wares. Dube said they reached out to local vendors as a way to help them recoup lost money from canceled fairs and other activities.
She said the public is encouraged to wear face masks, but aren’t required to do so.
“We don’t want anyone to get sick but we want people to have fun,” she said. “We want them to be able to get out of the house and celebrate the Fourth.”
Because of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, many area communities made the decision to scale down or cancel their Independence Day celebrations for this year.
Traditional fireworks shows in Minden and Sutton were among the events canceled.
Sutton City Administrator Jeff Hofaker said that in his town, leaders of the Sutton Volunteer Fire Department decided that in light of public health uncertainty, they would plan to forgo this year’s show and plan for a bigger and better one in honor of Sutton’s 150th anniversary in 2021.
Here’s a list of events the Tribune has learned are going forward in Tribland.
The fact an event isn’t included on this list doesn’t necessarily mean it isn’t happening; the Tribune just wasn’t able to confirm it. On the other hand, many traditional events aren’t happening or are happening in modified form this year, so readers should call before they travel to unlisted out-of-town events.
Blue Hill
Blue Hill will celebrate the Fourth of July with activities throughout the day. Those participating are asked to follow social distancing guidelines at all activities.
Here’s the schedule for the day:
8 a.m.: Co-ed sand volleyball and softball tournaments and a golf tournament at the Blue Hill Golf Course will begin.
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Food stand and refreshment stand by Blue Hill Spirit Squad, ballfield
1-4 p.m.: Bingo, Blue Hill Community Center
1-4 p.m.: Free open swim, city swimming pool
2-5 p.m.: Car show, street west of Community Center, featuring specials, classic cars, street rods, pickups and motorcycles
2-5 p.m.: Antique tractor show, one block south of post office. Check-in at 1:30 p.m.
4 p.m.: Turtle races on main street, coordinated by Webster County 4-H Wranglers
5-7 p.m: Beef barbecue for a charge, Community Center. Seating available inside or east of the building.
8 p.m.: Fourth of July parade with theme #BlueHillStrong!. Participants are to register at Thramer’s Food Center and line up by 7:30 p.m. north of City Park.
9:45 p.m.: Fireworks at Blue Hill Golf Course by the Schunk Family and Friends, sponsored in part by a grant from the Webster County Visitors Committee
Clay Center
The Clay Center Fire Department will present its annual fireworks show at dusk on the Clay County Fairgrounds. No concessions will be available. Those attending should stay with the people they came with and maintain social distancing. Vehicles should be parked south of the fair buildings. Plenty of wide open space is available so those attending can set out their lawn chairs and enjoy the evening.
Doniphan
Doniphan’s seventh annual fireworks show will begin 9:45 p.m. at the Doniphan Gun Club. Due to public health restrictions, this year’s event will consist of the fireworks show only. Community members are invited to come out and enjoy the show while socially distancing. The event is organized by Randy and Jodi Sadd and the Doniphan Economic Development Corp., teaming up with Kracklin’ Kirk’s Fireworks. Donations will be accepted at the end of the evening to help defray costs. Donations from area businesses weren’t solicited this year.
Geneva
Independence Day will include a golf tournament beginning in the morning at Hidden Hills Country Club. A Fourth of July Road Rally is planned for 2 p.m. Lineup begins at 1:30. Registrations will be taken at Hidden Hills Country Club. The Geneva fire department will present its fireworks show in City Park at dusk.
Hebron
The Hebron Fire Department will present a fireworks show at the Hebron Airport at dark.
Lebanon, Kansas
All are welcome to the fireworks show in Lebanon on Friday, the night before Independence Day. The show begins about 9:30 p.m. west of Cedars of Lebanon. Sponsors are the Lebanon Housing Authority, The People’s Bank of Lebanon and Smith Center, and Linton and Julie Haresnape.
Superior
The Superior Volunteer Fire Department will present the annual fireworks display at dark at the football field. Because of public health restrictions, the football stadium won’t be open this year for seating or viewing the show.
