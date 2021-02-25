With a tie-breaker to end the match, St. Cecilia eked out a win against Hastings Middle School’s eighth-grade team Thursday at the Educational Service Unit No. 9 Junior High Quiz Bowl at North Shore Assembly of God.
The match came down to one final question, answered too quickly by the underdog team.
Teams of six junior high school students each line tables with buzzers to answer the toss-up questions. The first student to hit the buzzer gets the chance to answer a question.
In regular play, a correctly answered toss-up question earns the team a chance at a bonus question for even more points. If answered incorrectly, the opposing team has a chance to steal the points by providing the correct answer.
Since speed is a factor in the toss-ups, competitors often buzz in to answer before the announcer has a chance to read the entire question. Students guess an answer based on the portion of the question that has been read.
But the strategy backfired for Hastings Middle School in the final match.
After 12 rounds of regular play, the score was tied at 50 points each.
To break the tie, the contest turns to a toss-up question, with the first person to buzz in receiving the first chance to answer the question.
The announcer only got through “New U.N. projections show that the most populous country…” before a Hastings student buzzed in, guessing the answer was China.
But that was incorrect.
St. Cecilia then got the opportunity to hear the entire question before answering: “New U.N. projections show that the most populous country in the world will change in the next decade. Which country will surpass China as the most populous?”
A student answered India and won the tie-breaker.
Liam White, team captain for the Hastings Middle School eighth-grade team, said the St. Cecilia team was really good and his team was happy to have gotten to the final round. Hastings had lost the first match of the tournament and came back all the way up through the consolation bracket to the final round.
The score remained close through the final match against St. Cecilia. In the final round, White said, he was relieved to have gotten the toss-up question to tie the score. Hastings had the chance to take the lead by answering the next question, but wasn’t able to do so, forcing the tie-breaker.
“Win or lose, we had fun,” he said. “We all did our best. There’s nothing more you can do.”
Killian Heckman, captain of the St. Cecilia team, said he had been worried when Hastings pulled ahead in the match; doubly so when the score was tied at the end to force a tie-breaker.
Heckman said it was a team effort to remain undefeated through the tournament. He said the team practiced for a couple months, two to three times a week.
The team wanted to do well this year after finishing in second place a year ago.
“It feels good to finally take home the win,” Heckman said.
St. Cecilia coach Marilyn Zysset said the quiz bowl is a great opportunity for students to showcase their knowledge in a variety of areas. Questions covered a variety of categories, including social studies, language arts, science, mathematics, art, music, sports and current events.
“It’s a good outlet for the kids and builds camaraderie,” she said. “It’s nice for them to build up as a team.”
The event was postponed from Feb. 4 after weather caused it to be delayed. A total of 22 teams from 17 schools competed.
The St. Cecilia team included Josiah Benal, Thomas Bykerk, Killiam Heckman, Sam Hoops, Colten Javins, John Kryzsko, Trevor Lindauer and Tobin Uerling. Zysset is their coach.
Members of the runner-up Hastings Middle School team included Keira Erickson, Jesus Hilerio, Cooper Kindig, Camden Mullen, Jenna Ochsner, Leo Redler, Moses Rhodes and Liam White. Their coach is Raleigh White.
Adams Central Red finished third. That team included Addi Ackles, Monty Faris, Evan Frink, Kinnick Pumroy, Tessa Reinhard, Ryan Stritt and Kaleb Wahlmeier. Their coaches are Jill Houghtelling and Kate Portenier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.