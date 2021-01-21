LINCOLN — State basketball is staying in Lincoln in 2021.
The decision was announced Thursday morning by the Nebraska School Activities Association following its January meeting.
After mulling over one-year options utilizing Omaha's Baxter and Sokol Arenas, and CHI Health Center, as well as Grand Island's Heartland Events Center, the NSAA board of directors voted 8-0 Thursday to keep both the boys and girls tournaments in Lincoln.
The caveat is a five-day, weeklong event as opposed to the three-day format used in recent years.
Last fall, the state volleyball tournament was expanded from three days to four to accommodate the use of one facility: Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The NSAA has something similar in the works after it was forced to alter its schedule following news that the Bob Devaney Sports Center would be unavailable either week due to Nebraska's volleyball season being pushed to the spring by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The dates for the girls tournament are March 2-6, while the boys will play March 9-13.
Class A will play its first-round games on Tuesday of each week at PBA. Class B will split its four first-round games between Tuesday and Wednesday, with all being played at PBA, as well.
Class C-1 first round games will be played at PBA on Wednesday, while Class C-2, D-1, and D-2 first round games will be played at various Lincoln Public School gymnasiums.
Semifinals are all set to be played at PBA. Class C-2, D-1, and D-2 will play Thursday and A, B, and C-1 semis will be Friday.
Third place games for C-2, D-1, and D-2 are scheduled for Friday and the C-1 consolation is slated for Saturday.
All six championship games are on as originally scheduled.
Scheduling conflicts primarily removed the possibility of playing the tournaments in Omaha.
Lancaster County, in which Lincoln sits, currently caps attendance at 50% of the venue's capacity. Thus, all games at the state tournaments will be single sessions and the facility will be cleared and sanitized between contests.
State swimming
The state swim meet remains scheduled for Feb. 25-27 at the Devaney Center's Hendricks Sports Complex.
Spectators are able to attend the diving portion of the meet on Feb. 25, but will be prohibited from the swimming portion on Feb. 26 and 27 due to the the large number of swimmers and social distancing guidelines. The finals on Saturday, Feb. 27, will be a split session.
