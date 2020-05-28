Hastings Tribune
The dates for this year’s annual men’s and women’s competitive golf tournament in Hastings are June 27 and June 28.
The 36-hole event opens June 27 at Southern Hills Golf Club south of Hastings with play moving to the north side of town at Lochland Country Club on June 28. Play begins at 8 a.m. both days. The entry fee is $75. The tournament is presented by Five Points Bank of Hastings.
Terry Anstine, president of Five Points Bank of Hastings, said the tourney allows golfers to indulge both their social and competitive natures.
“We feel this tournament is one of the better ones around for golfers of all skill level to experience playing in a stroke-play golf tournament,” Anstine said. “Participants will have the opportunity to play two outstanding golf courses in Nebraska at a very reasonable cost with an opportunity to win prize money. Play will be within flights, so pairings will be with golfers of the same handicap level.”
Golfers competing in the Hastings Open are divided into flights based on their handicap. Only the top five scores in each division will be publicized.
Anstine said that participants should have an established USGA GHIN handicap; however, if a players does not have an established handicap, the player can still participate but will be placed in the championship flight.”
There will also be a senior flights for men if at least eight golfers register for that flight.
For information or to register, call 402-462-2228. A registration form can also be found at www.hastingstribune.com. Entries are due June 22.
