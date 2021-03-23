At 11 a.m. Wednesday, Adams County will activate the outdoor warning sirens as part of the statewide tornado drill for severe weather awareness week in Nebraska.
Ron Pughes, director of Adams County Emergency Management, said Wednesday would be a great time for everyone to practice their emergency plans, including evacuation, communication and identifying storm shelter areas.
In an average year about 1,000 tornadoes are reported nationwide, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Tornado intensity is measured by the enhanced fujita (EF) scale.
The scale rates tornadoes on a scale of 0 through 5, based on the amount and type of wind damage.
It incorporates 28 different damage indicators, based on damage to a wide variety of structures ranging from trees to shopping malls.
Nebraska may experience a tornado that will cause catastrophic damage to life and property. History shows that a tornado has spawn between March and October in Nebraska, with an average of 60 tornadoes per year.
When a tornado is imminent or spotters have confirmed an active tornado, a tornado warning will be issued by the National Weather Service.
At this time, bulletins will be heard on NOAA weather radios, television and radio reports. Outdoor warning sirens will also sound.
When this occurs, it is important to take shelter immediately, Pughes said.
Here are some best practices for seeking shelter:
— Go to abasement or an inner room without windows.
— Protect your body by covering with something like a mattress.
— Wear some type of head protection.
— Have an emergency kit ready in case you become stranded.
— Take a phone, shoes and any pets with you.
