Volunteers with Hastings Catholic Schools will offer its traditional homemade chicken noodle dinners and holiday bazaar items on Sunday, albeit in a different form this year due to efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.
Todd Cerny, chair of the Chicken Noodle Dinner Committee, said that when deciding to continue the annual tradition, those organizing the event had the safety of the community in mind. The fundraising event has been an annual staple in the community for 61 years.
“We wanted to focus on being safe in the community,” he said. “I think we’ve got a good plan.”
Due to capacity restrictions and in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the in-person Chicken Noodle Dinner at St. Cecilia has been replaced with on-the-go meals that can be picked up in a drive-thru area at the school or at designated areas across the city and beyond.
Orders can be made online by visiting www.HastingsCatholicSchools.org/bazaar. Pre-orders are preferred by Friday, but people also can order the day of the event by driving through the St. Cecilia gym parking lot.
Orders also can be placed by at the Nevrivy Center, 604 N. St. Joseph Ave., or by calling 402-462-6566. Masks are required for in-person ordering and payment is due at the time your order is placed.
Masks also will be required to pick up meals at the Noodle Drop Zones across the community. Zones include Roseland Sacred Heart Church, Good Samaritan Village Diner and a residence in the Idlewilde neighborhood from 10:30-11:30 a.m.; and a residence in the Lochland neighborhood, a park in the Westbrook neighborhood and Sacred Heart Church in Kenesaw from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
The traditional chicken noodle meal is a warm hearty casserole, not chicken soup. Meals are served with coleslaw and biscuits. Meals are served individually or in a family meal option, which feeds six to eight people.
Organizers plan to prepare about 3,500 meals, which is the amount served last year. They ordered 2,000 pounds of chicken and 1,800 pounds of noodles for the event. On Saturday, the chickens will be cooked and deboned while the other ingredients are prepared for being mixed on Sunday.
Normally, the noodles would be made by the volunteers, but Cerny said they had to be purchased this year because they couldn’t have kept people socially distant in the process. He said the noodles they are ordering will be made through the same process, but this kept the number of volunteers needed on site lower.
He said there are 17 people on the committee, many parents of current or former students. Some are now grandparents of students but still want to help with the event.
“This is always a fun weekend,” Cerny said. “We have people who have been doing it for 30 years because they get to be around their friends and they love it.”
Hauli Sabatka, executive director of the Hastings Catholic Schools Foundation, said more than 200 people volunteer over the weekend, though the nature of that service will be different as they encourage social distancing among volunteers. Both middle school and high school students are among those who will be giving their time.
“It’s definitely a favorite tradition for the kids,” she said.
For the holiday bazaar side of the fundraiser, both online and in-person viewing and ticket purchasing options are available. Online auctions began Nov. 13 and in-person viewing will be available Saturday and Sunday.
In previous years, the stage raffle took place in the gym throughout the day with many raffles or big wheel spins.
The stage raffle won’t be hosted in person this year, but raffle lots may be viewed online. There also will be a showcase for people wishing to see the raffle items and theme baskets in person from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Visitors will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
Over 60 silent auction items were added this year and can be viewed online or in-person as well. Bidding ends at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Purchases will be made using the Qtego online auction software that the school has used for past BLUE events. A credit or debit card will be required, but they will have volunteers available to help fulfill orders for less tech-savvy participants.
Sabatka said the annual fundraiser usually generates about $65,000-$70,000. Those funds are crucial to operating the school, which doesn’t rely on taxpayer money.
She also said between the volunteers and patrons, a large portion of the community is involved.
“It’s just so special because it brings our community together,” she said. “The entire community of Hastings comes out to support us and we really appreciate that.”
