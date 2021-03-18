In a bid to improve traffic flow in north central Hastings, stop signs at the intersection of 14th Street and St. Joseph Avenue were rearranged Friday.
The intersection is a two-way stop. Until Friday, the stop signs were posted on 14th Street, giving traffic on St. Joseph Avenue the right-of-way.
Crews removed those stop signs Friday morning and placed them on St. Joseph Avenue instead.
The change makes 14th Street a through street from Burlington to Elm avenues. On the other hand, motorists on St. Joseph Avenue will be required to stop at 14th Street where they didn’t need to do so previously.
The change was approved by the Hastings City Council at the March 8 council meeting.
Lee Vrooman, director of engineering for the city of Hastings, said City Councilman Chuck Rosenberg previously made the suggestion to look at the stop sign locations.
“Staff has reviewed, and with the viaduct closed and the possible future demolition of the viaduct, it only makes sense to make 14{sup}th{/sup} Street a through street connecting the Burlington Avenue and Elm Avenue viaduct,” Vrooman said during the council’s March 8 meeting.
Additional flagging is installed on the new signs to bring awareness to the change.
