SUTTON — A holiday weekend crime spree left numerous stop signs run over along county roads in the Sutton area, thereby leaving rural intersections without traffic controls and creating a dangerous situation that had to be addressed immediately, Clay County Emergency Management Director Tim Lewis reported.
Seven stop signs were run down Friday evening into Saturday morning, and more damage occurred the following night, Lewis said in a post to his official social media account Monday.
One of the damaged stop signs was on the Fillmore County side of Road Z, and two others were along U.S. Highway 6 in the Sutton area, Lewis said. The signs had to be replaced over the weekend by crews from the Clay and Fillmore county highway departments and the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
In his social media post, Lewis explained the danger to motorists with running down stop signs, over and above the criminal destruction of property that it represents.
Stop signs serve as a point of reference for both local and non-local drivers, and when one disappears from an intersection a crash may ensue, Lewis said. Also, many stop signs are placed where they are due to lack of visibility at the intersection.
He mentioned the danger the perpetrators would be placing themselves in by driving down into a ditch to hit the stop sign, and the expense to the taxpayers and disruption to public employees’ schedules associated with replacing the signs on a weekend.
Lewis asks that anyone with information about who may be responsible contact CrimeStoppers at 800-422-1494 or through the website at http://nebraskacrimestoppers.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=450. The report can be made anonymously, and it’s possible a cash reward could follow, he said.
“Do you see a vehicle with front-end damage from wooden 4x4 posts and metal signs?” Lewis asked. “Did you see a vehicle acting suspicious or driving recklessly in and around Sutton over the weekend in the Sutton area? If you have any information please contact Nebraska CrimeStoppers and put an end to this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.