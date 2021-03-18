The stop signs at the intersection of 14th Street and St. Joseph Avenue were rearranged to improve traffic flow beginning Friday.
The intersection is a two-way stop with signs previously posted on 14th Street.
Crews removed those stop signs Friday morning and placed them on St. Joseph Avenue instead. The intersection remains a two-way stop.
The change makes 14th Avenue a through street from Burlington Avenue to Elm Avenue. On the other hand, motorists on St. Joseph Avenue will be required to stop at 14th Street where they did not need to do so previously.
The change was approved by the Hastings City Council at the March 8 council meeting.
Lee Vrooman, director of engineering for the city of Hastings, said Hastings City Council member Chuck Rosenberg previously made the suggestion to look at the stop sign locations.
“Staff has reviewed and with the viaduct closed and the possible future demolition of the viaduct, it only makes sense to make 14th Street a through street connecting the Burlington Avenue and Elm Avenue viaduct,” Vrooman said during the council's March 8 meeting.
Additional flagging is installed on the new signs to bring awareness to the change.
