SUPERIOR — Effective Tuesday, patients and visitors to Brodstone Memorial Hospital here are encountering new check-in procedures and other measures intended to help ward off the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.
All patients and visitors arriving at the hospital between 7 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. Monday through Friday must use the north hospital entrance and report to the volunteer check-in desk for screening and sign-in. Those arriving after hours should use the emergency room entrance.
In addition, each patient will be allowed only one visitor at a time. Exceptions to that rule involve visits to pediatric patients and patients at end of life, as well as in emergency situations.
Anyone who has traveled recently to a known infected area outside the United States or any communities with current outbreaks, or had exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, and who now is experiencing fever and/or symptoms of acute respiratory illness (for example, cough or difficulty breathing) should call ahead to his or her primary care provider or the hospital to notify them of his or her symptoms and possible exposure. Those individuals will receive special instructions to follow. The instructions should be received before the individual enters the hospital.
"We understand that there can be a lot of confusion and concern during this time of unknown, but thank you for your understanding and trust as we continue to provide 'Superior Care Close to Home,' " the hospital said in a statement announcing the procedure changes.
