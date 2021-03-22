SUPERIOR — A 38-year-old Superior man was arrested Sunday following a standoff at a residence in Superior, according to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol issued Monday.
The Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation and requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team to serve an arrest warrant on an individual at a home at 224 Collett St. in Superior. The suspect, identified as Clint Younger, was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.
After repeated announcements were made asking Younger to voluntarily leave the home, SWAT members made entry into the home and made contact with Younger and a female subject. Both were taken into custody without further incident.
Younger was lodged in Nuckolls County Jail for the outstanding warrants. The woman, identified as Stacy Delamotte, 34, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and released.
The entire incident lasted about 90 minutes. The Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office, Superior Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol collaborated in this operation.
According to a Facebook post from the Nuckolls County Sheriff Department, deputies had conducted surveillance on the residence for two weeks as part of the investigation prior to Sunday’s arrest.
