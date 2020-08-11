Commuters around Adams Central Avenue and 12th Street should be aware of potential traffic congestion starting Wednesday as school starts and road construction forces all traffic to enter from the north.
Access from U.S. Highway 6/34 onto Adams Central Avenue won’t open until around Labor Day, leaving the north as the only way to approach Adams Central Junior/Senior High School and the Adams Central Elementary School across the road.
Superintendent Shawn Scott said the district adjusted its start times to help reduce traffic congestion.
The elementary school will have classes from 7:50 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting about 10 minutes before the high school and ending the day about 15 minutes early.
“This spaces out things a little more,” Scott said. “It’s a headache I wish we didn’t have to do, but I think it will help with traffic.”
Fortunately, an Adams County resurfacing project that started on Aug. 3 between 12th Street and the roundabout between the schools shouldn’t add to the congestion.
Greg Anderson, assistant highway superintendent for Adams County, said crews finished the overlay Tuesday so the pilot cars that had been used for traffic during the project won’t be needed.
“We will be shouldering starting tomorrow (Wednesday), but we’re going to wait till school is in session so we don’t have that traffic,” he said.
Anderson warned drivers in that area to allow extra time to reach their destinations and slow down.
Traffic for the school will enter Adams Central Avenue at 12th Street or DLD Road, a gravel road.
Anderson said vehicles on gravel roads can create a lot of dust when traveling faster than 35 miles per hour. Even on the newly asphalted road, he said, motorists should slow down due to the increased traffic.
“There’s going to be a lot of traffic in that two-mile area,” Anderson said. “We just want everyone to be safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.