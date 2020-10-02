For more than a century, the Hastings Tribune has been a part of your community. It is our joy to tell your stories and take your photos.
As observers of everyday life, we recognize the trials and celebrate the victories.
At the Tribune, we take pride in connecting with you in ways our founders could have never imagined.
Every year is unique, and 2020 is no exception. We draw inspiration from you, our resilient readers, as we rise to the occasion and face new challenges head-on.
Through fires and floods, wars and pandemics, it has been our goal to be your trusted source for local news.
As we look toward the future, we will continue to be in your daily routine — on your doorstep and available at your fingertips.
From our family to yours, thank you.
