"Dance! Why aren't you dancing?"
Mike Kocher of Lincoln
"Helen, I believe the cranes are a bit early this spring."
Roy DeMars of Hastings
"Maybe he's looking for the neighbors."
Janice Gingrich of Bladen
"Wow, he doesn't even have to crane his neck."
Mary Ann Wright of Hastings
"Look, Joe, he is Russian and working for Donald Trump."
Gary Shay of Juniata
"Oh dear, I think we're in a cranetoon."
Steve Wolford of Hastings
"He's sick of having people stare at him and is showing us how it feels."
Beverly Ochsner of Sutton
"Revenge — the best medicine."
Chris Stamper of Hastings
"Tom, we have a peeping crane."
Jodi Kocher of Lincoln
"A blind stork. You said you used protection."
Paul Bergman of Hastings
"I guess turnaround is fair play. It's just really creepy."
Sherry Tjarks of Edgar
“Looks like we have a whooper snooper.”
Tim Fuerstenau of LaVista
"Thanks heavens you cleaned house today."
Vicki Block of Hastings
"I think his binoculars are a little unwieldy.”
Dave Dunn of Blue Hill
"Did you order a baby?"
Elmer Murman of Hastings
“I told you the cranes didn't like to be watched.”
Greg Frecks of Hildreth
“Don't move. He wants the baby."
Jeff Lind of Hastings
"I think we need to practice our mating dance.”
Gregg Hughes of Hastings
"Maybe he is studying human mating rituals.”
Tracey Christensen of Omaha
"Honey, why is that stork stalking us? Is there something you forgot to tell me?”
Bob Rodenbeck of Hastings
"Hope he doesn't expect us to do a mating dance.”
Oma Tuck of Blue Hill
"I think he is trying to tell you that I am pregnant again.”
Ed Bourg of Roseland
"I certainly hope that is a sandhill crane and not the stork.”
Doug Bolliger of Hastings
"Looks like the crane watchers are back.”
Karen Klein of Ayr
"Oh, no! There's that stork that's looking for work.”
Jennifer Clancy of Hastings
"Do you think he's waiting for us to start our mating dance?”
Mike Poplau of Hastings
"What's up? You miss your flight?”
Patty Bassett of Hastings
"With that kid of action I won't have any work.”
Dave Clancy of Hastings
