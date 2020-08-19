Two teenagers died in a crash between a car and semitrailer truck Tuesday night south of Hastings, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
Around 11:30 p.m., a 2006 Ford Taurus driven by Anahi Solis, 19, of 820 S. Pine Ave. No. 123 was traveling westbound on Idlewilde Road when the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at U.S. Highway 281.
Upon entering the intersection, Solis' vehicle was struck by a northbound 1999 International semi driven by Jacob Christiansen, 28, of Wisner.
Solis and one of the passengers in the car, Daniel Carpenter, 17, of 516 E. 12th St., were killed. A third passenger in the Taurus, Angel Valdivia, 19, of 8 Cranbrook Lane, was injured in the crash and admitted to the intensive care unit at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Christiansen was uninjured.
