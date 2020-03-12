The 2020 Whoopers and Hoopers basketball tournament has been canceled due to public health concerns, the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday.
This year's tournament had been scheduled for March 20-22. The annual event normally brings more than 100 teams to town from far and wide for a weekend of sports and fellowship.
Like many other events, however, this year's tournament is being scrapped because of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, which is spreading in the United States and has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
"In the interest of public health, we have decided to cancel the tournament based on the growing concern surrounding the increasing spread of the COVID-19," the chamber said in a news release after the decision was made by the organization's board of directors.
"The board is deeply saddened; however, the safety and well-being of our guests and our community is our top priority."
Teams that already had paid their registration fee will be issued a refund.
This year's tournament would have been the 39th annual. The event is billed as the largest adult 5-on-5 basketball tournament in the Midwest.
The tournament never before has been canceled over a public health issue.
"This is an unprecedented event," the chamber said. "The board of directors and staff understand the hardship that this may cause to the local businesses. We feel the safety of the community should always come first."
