RURAL YORK COUNTY — Dozens of farmers from around the Midwest came out Friday to help Jonathan Rempel of Henderson finish his harvest after his equipment was destroyed by fire in rural Clay County last week.
Volunteers gathered at the Junction Motor Speedway near McCool Junction Friday morning to offer support to the young farmer, lining up combines, semitrailer trucks and other equipment awaiting deployment.
Rempel thanked the gathered group of farmers for stepping up to help as he tried to manage the harvest of around 750 acres of corn after a suspicious fire on Oct. 15. The fire was a devastating loss for the young farmer trying to support his wife and two children with a third on the way.
“I’m overwhelmed, but I’ll do my best to keep it together today,” Rempel said.
The fire destroyed a combine, two trucks and trailers filled with grain, a tractor and a grain cart in a rural Clay County cornfield. The Clay Center and Sutton fire departments responded to the blaze.
Photographs from the fire were shared widely on social media, with suggestions that the fire was arson and possibly politically driven as Rempel had two flags in support of President Donald Trump on a combine. In a Facebook post concerning the fire last week, Rempel said the machines and vehicles reportedly had been parked safely distant from one another, yet all seemed to have gone up in flames at about the same time.
The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the incident but hasn't released a cause of the fire or fires yet.
Friends of the family, Lance Peters, Jeff Peters and Mike Hiebner, organized the harvest bee, inviting farmers from across the area and directing them to fields to harvest. Efforts are expected to mostly wrap up Saturday. The corn harvested in the effort was taken to Flint Hills Resources, an ethanol plant at Fairmont, where it had been contracted to be delivered.
Neighbors, like Shane Bristol of Fairmont, came out to help, saying it wasn’t a second thought.
“As Nebraskans, or even as farmers, we help each other out,” he said. “That’s what we do.”
For others like Drew Kasperbauer of Grand Island, it was a way to assist an area farmer in need.
“I was excited to be able to help,” he said. “I’d like to think if it happened to us, they would be doing the same thing.”
Rempel’s father, Marlin, said he was encouraged by the outpouring of support for his son.
“This is seeing the best after seeing the worst,” Marlin said. “A lot of people have stood with us. I’m overwhelmed with how kind they’ve been to us.”
