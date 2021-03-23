Weather experts reminded people to be ready for the upcoming storm season and reflected on the impact of last season in a news release from the National Weather Service.
March 22-26 is Nebraska Severe Weather Awareness Week. The National Weather Service encourages everyone to develop and practice a severe weather plan for the home or office, or learn something new about severe weather and its impacts.
A highly variable winter affected Nebraska this year, with well-above-normal temperatures for the months of December and January, followed by record cold in February. The winter of 2020-21 actually will go down in the books as being close to normal as far as temperatures, with near to above-normal precipitation, although many likely will not forget the extreme February temperatures for quite some time.
This year’s spring outlook from NWS’ parent agency, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, is favoring above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation across Nebraska. This outlook is being largely driven by La Niña conditions across the tropical Pacific Ocean, which can influence the position of the jet stream, and hence weather across the region.
Each year, the National Weather Service assesses the spring time flooding potential for Nebraska. This year, the overall flooding risk is below normal to near normal.
Most of Nebraska has been in a drought since last summer, and soil moisture is below normal. The three-month precipitation outlook of March through May indicates the highest probabilities lean toward drier-than-normal conditions.
The snow cover in Nebraska has all melted and won’t be an issue in the flood outlook. The mountain snowpack in Colorado and Wyoming that feeds the Platte River is below normal, and thus Nebraska is expected to receive less runoff down the Platte River from mountain snow melt this year. The snowpack across the mountains of Montana that feed the Missouri River was near normal, and the flood risk along the Missouri River generally can be characterized as near normal this spring.
Ultimately, the location and amount of spring rainfall will play heavily into how much flooding will be seen across the region over the next few months. Even in dry periods, areas can still see localized heavy rainfall and flooding. A threat for ice jams will persist across eastern portions of Nebraska until all of the ice melts or flushes down river.
As for severe weather, forecasters continue to expect storms and tornadoes, even though overall this spring is favored to be warmer and drier than normal across the local area.
With a general poleward shift of the jet stream during La Niña years, several research studies have shown a moisture transport/instability shift that favors the development of severe storms across parts of Nebraska. After a couple of years of less active severe weather seasons, Nebraska actually could see an uptick in severe weather this spring.
A statewide tornado safety drill test warning will sound Wednesday at 11 a.m. Citizens are encouraged to practice severe weather safety plans at this time.
People also should review the differences between weather watches and warnings issued by the National Weather Service.
A weather watch tells area residents to be prepared in the event that a storm intensifies to a dangerous point.
Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center hours ahead of weather activity. Watch areas are typically large, covering numerous counties and even states. Residents in the affected areas should be alert and check for forecast updates, monitor sky conditions and know where to take shelter.
On the other hand, a weather warning should spur residents to take action.
Warnings are issued by the local NWS forecast offices at the time severe weather in the area is imminent. Warning areas are small, perhaps a handful of counties at most. People in a warning area should take shelter and continue to check for forecast updates, as conditions can change rapidly.
Over the last 15 years, tornado numbers generally have declined on average across the state on a yearly basis. While there are some short-term weather and climate-related trends that can influence severe weather frequency, such as drought or El Niño/La Niña, the exact reason for the longer decline is unknown.
Last year, there were only 21 tornadoes reported, which is less than half of the 30-year average of 51. The majority of the tornadoes were reported in central and western Nebraska.
Specific to south central Nebraska, there were a few reports of hail in March before the 2020 severe weather season began in earnest around Memorial Day.
Heavy rain leading up to the holiday caused widespread flooding in southern Adams County. Campers at the Crystal Lake Recreation area were evacuated, Nebraska Highway 74 near Ayr was closed for a time due to high water, sandbagging was needed in Holstein, and a BNSF Railway trestle bridge was damaged north of Ayr. All of this was caused by a series of rain events dropping 3-6 inches of rain leading up to the weekend.
Once the holiday weekend arrived, severe thunderstorms produced strong winds, hail, more flooding and the first tornado of 2020 in south central Nebraska. A brief landspout tornado was witnessed by several people in northern Nuckolls County. The EF0 rated tornado was a classic landspout with a long, translucent condensation/dust funnel. The landspout upended 11 empty railroad cars on its 3.3-mile path. The weekend wrapped up with 4 to 8 inches of rain in northwest Adams and southern Hall counties. A home just northwest of Kenesaw was flooded and its residents had to be evacuated. Numerous rural roads were impassable and damaged by the flood.
June kept the ball rolling with no less than 10 separate severe events. High winds whipped the area on June 3. Storms produced 60- to 70-mph wind gusts across Thayer County resulting in extensive tree damage. A series of smaller events tumbled through the middle of the month before more widespread severe weather closed out the month. Hail and high winds spared few from June 27-30. Winds estimated at 75 mph damaged grain bins and a shed near Minden.
As summer settled in, the most widespread event of the year occurred on July 8. An extensive line of thunderstorms called a Quasi-Linear Convective System ripped across the area during the late evening. While much of the area experienced hail and wind, the strongest winds were roughly east of U.S. Highway 281. Winds up to 80 mph snapped trees, power poles and crops. Many small towns reported lengthy power outages. Multiple roads were blocked by downed tree limbs. A wind gust of 75 mph was recorded at Carleton in northwest Thayer County.
One of the more unique climate-related facts occurred in July when Hebron experienced its wettest month on record. This was not just for July, but any month in history. Thirteen days of rain resulted in 16.70 inches of total precipitation for the month, about 12 inches more than normal. By the end of the month, flooding had become an issue in the county. From July 26-29, rural roads were covered or washed out by water and portions of Highways 5, 81 and 136 were all closed for a time due to flooding.
August brought the next set of tornadoes to the area, but the overall damage was limited. Three brief, EF0-rated tornadoes were confirmed in Hamilton and Clay counties on Aug. 14, all from the same parent thunderstorm. Sporadic crop damage was the main impact from the tornadoes during their short lifespan. On the same day, baseball-sized hail busted a vehicle’s windshield east of Clay Center.
After a dry and warm September, the final event of the season came on Columbus Day, Oct. 11. A strong cold front producing high winds also triggered a line of severe thunderstorms east of Hastings. Winds of 60 to 75 mph resulted in widespread blowing dust (and cornstalks) causing near zero visibility at times which resulted in a four-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 81 just north of Bruning. Also in Bruning, an empty 500-gallon tank was blown onto Main Street. Parts of Clay, Fillmore and Thayer counties sustained the most damage from the storms.
Read the entire release at https://www.weather.gov/media/gid/awareness/swaw/SWAW2021.pdf.
