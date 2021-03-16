Record rainfall that pelted Hastings over the weekend caused minor flooding and major headaches for livestock producers and others with business outdoors.
But as the planting season approaches, the rain is probably being perceived as more of a blessing than anything else by farmers who have been facing abnormally dry conditions.
“I think most everybody was happy to see the rain,” Julia Berg, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Hastings said late Monday morning. “I’m thinking they wish they didn’t get quite so much all at once. Things are pretty muddy, and with farmers calving, the wet and mud and cold just make things more of a challenge. At least we didn’t have the snow (that fell farther west).”
In portions of Hastings, rainfall reached 4-6 inches during the event, though recorded totals on the whole hovered around the 5-inch mark.
During the 72-hour event that began Friday morning, rainfall of 2.87 inches was recorded Saturday at the Hastings Municipal Airport, shattering the old record of 1.04 for that date set in 2019.
An additional 1.87 inches Sunday surpassed the former record of 1.51 set in 1896.
“Obviously it’s not anywhere normal for this time of year to get that much precipitation at one time,” Berg said. “The greater majority fell from Friday into Saturday night. There was some off-and-on flooding in some places with some thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening.”
Despite overly dry conditions beforehand, the excessive rain still caused flooding over some highways and roads, especially in rural areas, Berg said.
“We had a lot of room for moisture, but when it comes that fast, there are problems,” she said. “The flooding was in mostly lower places.”
Total rainfall for the year stands at 6.69 inches, up 5.2 inches above normal.
Meanwhile, the heavy snowfall of more than 5 inches in mid-February pushed season-to-date snowfall total to 39.6 inches, surpassing the yearly average by 14.6 inches.
“That’s a pretty good amount of snow in Hastings,” Berg said.
A new storm system that was setting up for Tuesday night may pad the precipitation totals further, bringing a chance of rain and snow through Wednesday evening.
Rainfall on Tuesday night was expected to convert into snow overnight, then change back to rain during the day Wednesday, Berg said.
More snow, probably less than half-inch, will fall Wednesday night before giving way to dry conditions through Sunday.
“Wednesday looks like the heaviest precipitation,” Berg said. “We won’t have any thunder in the storm, but it could be a little breezy, 20-25 miles per hour with gusts around 30-35.”
The incoming storm doesn’t figure to leave much of a footprint in its wake, though there does exist a marginal risk of extreme weather in portions of north central Kansas, Berg said.
A warming trend beginning Thursday should push temperatures into the mid-40s and 50s through Friday and into the low 60s Sunday.
Here are some precipitation totals for the 72-hour period from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday, courtesy of the Nebraska Rainfall Assessment and Information Network:
- Southeast of Hastings: 6.9 inches
- Northwest of Hastings: 5.53
- Southwest of Hastings: 5.16
- Northeast of Juniata: 5.15
- Southwest of Trumbull: 6.18
- Southeast of Trumbull: 5.53
- Southeast of Harvard: 4.93
- West of Doniphan: 5.85
- Northeast of Doniphan: 5.42
- Northwest of Giltner: 4.16
- Southwest of Sutton: 3.81
- n: 3.81
- Southeast of Fairmont: 4.80
- Southeast of Kenesaw: 4.51
- Northeast of Ayr: 4.98
- Southeast of Minden: 4.84
- West of Clay Center: 5.03
- Northeast of Fairfield: 4.60
- Northeast of Blue Hill: 4.88
- Southwest of Bladen: 5.69
- Southeast of Lawrence: 3.98
- Southwest of Nelson: 3.39
- Northeast of Superior: 2.58
- Northeast of Hebron: 2.41
- Northeast of Franklin: 5.01
- Southwest of Naponee: 4.21
- Southeast of Hildreth: 3.97
- Southeast of Guide Rock: 2.91
- East of Red Cloud: 2.76
