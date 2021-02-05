With a total of 10 inches of snow forecast for the area over the weekend, the city of Hastings has declared a snow emergency that will continue through 9 a.m. Monday.
No parking is allowed along emergency snow routes to give snow plows room to work, and vehicles in violation of the snow emergency will be ticketed or towed. The snow emergency routes include the downtown area.
Snow routes are marked with signs along the street. A full list can be found at www.cityofhastings.org/departments/street-department/maintenance/snow-removal/emergency-snow-routes.html.
The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a winter weather advisory for the storm. Hastings is along the southern edge of the main concentration of the storm, which stretches southeast from Loup City to Grand Island and into the northern half of Clay County and much of Fillmore County.
According to a webinar by the National Weather Service in Hastings on Friday, the snowfall is expected to hit the area in three waves.
The first wave will be Friday starting about 10 p.m. and stretching into Saturday until about noon. This is expected to be the heaviest snow with gusts up to 30 mph.
Forecasters are predicting between 2 to 4 inches of snow in Hastings. There is a 64% chance of 4 inches with a 20% chance of 6 inches or more.
Snowfall should peak between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. Saturday, likely to cause poor visibility.
The second wave will be late Saturday evening into Sunday morning. This is expected to be a lighter but steady snowfall that could still accumulate, though not to the degree of the first wave.
Forecasters predict about 2 inches over the course of 24-30 hours.
The third wave is expected Sunday night into Monday morning.
NWS warns this is likely to be fluff snow that could impact the morning commute. Another inch of snow is anticipated in the Hastings area.
Throughout all three waves, Hastings, Clay County and Fillmore County are expected to see about 10 inches of snow. Seven inches of total accumulation is anticipated in the Hebron area with 5 inches in Red Cloud and Webster County.
Along with the snow, wind chills are expected to drop to -18 degrees on Monday morning and -25 degrees on Tuesday morning.
For more information about the pending storm, visit the NSW website at weather.gov/hastings.
