Snowfall developing Monday afternoon into Monday evening is expected to turn into a wintry mix during the day on Tuesday, causing travel concerns for motorists into Wednesday.
In an online situation report updated late Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service predicted 1-5 inches of snowfall and up to one-tenth of an inch of ice across the Tribune coverage area during the course of the storm, which is expected to create the most difficulty from early Tuesday morning into Tuesday evening.
Areas along and north of Interstate 80 were placed under a winter storm watch effective from midnight Monday night to midnight Tuesday night.
Snowfall was expected to range from 2-5 inches in the Hastings area and west; 1-4 inches south toward Red Cloud and Smith Center, Kansas; and 2-4 inches east and southeast of the Hastings area.
Snowfall could begin by midafternoon Monday and continue through midmorning Tuesday, then change to a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain that could continue well into the evening hours. All snow then would resume through the overnight hours into Wednesday morning, when conditions are expected to improve.
For the Hastings area, the chance for snowfall on Monday is 40%, mainly after 9 p.m.
Ice could make travel most difficult in areas that don’t receive significant snowfall, NWS said.
Although wind gusts could reach 25 miles per hour on Tuesday and 30 mph on Wednesday, widespread blowing snow isn’t expected.
High temperatures are expected to hit 34 on Monday, 31 on Tuesday and 28 on Tuesday. Expected lows are 23 on Monday, 20 on Tuesday and 7 on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.