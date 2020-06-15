A 24-year-old Hastings woman died in a head-on collision Friday on U.S. Highway 6 near the Clay/Adams County line, according to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol issued Monday.
Around 11:30 a.m. Friday, the state patrol was called to a two-vehicle crash where an eastbound Chevrolet Avalanche had been traveling eastbound when it crossed the center line, overcorrected and collided with a westbound Dodge Durango.
The driver of the Avalanche, Angela Caballero Oliva, 24, of Hastings, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene. An 8-year-old girl in the Avalanche suffered injuries and was transported to Mary Lanning Healthcare before being flown to Children’s Hospital in Omaha.
The driver of the Durango, Erika Diaz, 34, of Hastings, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mary Lanning.
U.S. Highway 6 was closed for several hours as emergency personnel provided aid. The highway was closed down between Road A and Road B with traffic being diverted to the north for one mile as law enforcement investigated.
The Nebraska State Patrol received assistance from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Adams County Sheriff’s Office. The Hastings Rural Fire Department and Hastings Fire & Rescue responded to the scene, as well.
