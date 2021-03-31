A major intersection in central Hastings will remain open but with various access restrictions for motorists due to infrastructure replacement during the daytime starting Thursday morning.
Restrictions at Seventh Street and Burlington Avenue will continue throughout the Easter holiday weekend, the city of Hastings said in a news release.
Fiber optic line is being replaced in the area, making the restrictions necessary.
The work is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m., focused on the southwest portion of the intersection. Work will continue from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the next four days.
Drivers traveling south on Burlington Avenue will experience reduced lanes. Northbound drivers on Burlington Avenue won’t be able to turn left onto Seventh Street.
Westbound drivers on Seventh Street will have a reduced lane and won’t be able to turn left onto Burlington Avenue. Eastbound drivers on Seventh Street will not be able to continue east through the intersection, and will be directed to turn right onto Burlington Avenue.
The intersection will be properly marked with signs and barricades in place.
Drivers should use caution in the area, or plan to use an alternate route if possible during the above timeframe.
Project officials appreciate motorists’ patience during the course of the work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.