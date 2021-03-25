Hastings College has announced the top-tier presentations in the junior and senior divisions for the 2021 Nebraska Junior Academy of Sciences (NJAS) Central Regional Science Fair, which was virtual this year.
The top-tier winners gave their presentations for a live virtual audience March 9-10.
The science fair is split into two divisions, with the junior division for grades 6-8 and the senior division for grades 9-12.
After students submitted their projects, judges had a week to select the top six projects in each division.
The top-tier winners have the opportunity to move on to the Nebraska state science fair competition. The top senior division projects from the state competition will qualify for the National Science Fair.
State qualifiers are:
Junior division
- Trent Detlefson, Central City Public Schools: “The Effect of Different Packaging on Banana Ripeness”
- HayLynn Glidden, Sandhills Public Schools: “Take Care of Your Flowers”
- Bryce Kunz, Central City Public Schools: “The Effect of High-end vs Low-end fans on Computer Temperature”
- Emma Schuele, Central City Public Schools: “The Effect of Soil Moisture on the Decomposition of Biodegradable Silverware”
- Shelby Schukei, Sandhills Public Schools: “Cool Eyes Cool Colors”
- Jeremy Sharp, Silver Lake Public Schools: “The Effects of Weight on Drone Battery Life.”
Senior division
- Ella Buhlke, Central City Public Schools: “Cross-species transmission of Drosophila Melanogaster Nora Virus in other Drosophila Species and Effect on geotaxis”
- Jenna Cecrle, Adams Central Public Schools: “Effects of 20-Hydroxyecdysone and Calcium Supplemented Prednisone on the Body Length of Drosophila Melanogaster”
- Maddie McDaniel, Adams Central Public Schools: “Effects of Astragalus Membranaceus and Ligustrum Lucidum on Tumorous unc-32 Caenorhabditis Elegans”
- Elaina McHargue, Central City Public Schools: “An Analysis of the Effects of Wetland Area on Algal Growth in Nearby Lakes in Eastern Nebraska”
- Lauree Pickinpaugh, Central City Public Schools: “Investigating Potential Mutagenic Effects on Charcoal Toothpaste Using the Ames Test”
- Breanna Vaughan, Central City Public Schools: “The Effect of Biochar on Phosphorus Losses in Chicken Manure”
