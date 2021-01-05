ROSELAND — Silver Lake head coach Keith Crowe could tell why Pleasanton had won 37 straight games coming into Tuesday night.
The Class D-1 No. 1-rated Bulldogs were big, physical, fast, and sound.
Crowe’s Mustangs scratched and clawed and provided a valiant effort, but there was no way to match what was on the other side of the floor.
Pleasanton (10-0) bolted to a 28-point lead in the first half and maintained a healthy margin throughout the ball game in a 76-39 win.
“They have no weaknesses on their team,” Crowe said of Pleasanton. “They all can handle the ball, they’re all big and physical. I just told the girls that we just had to come out and play to the best of our ability and play as hard as we can. I felt, for the most part, we did that.”
Pleasanton’s length and presence alone were enough to make Silver Lake uncomfortable. The Bulldogs held at least a three-inch advantage at three spots on the floor and the aggressive nature of their defense wreaked havoc all night.
Silver Lake (5-3) turned the ball over 26 times — 15 in a first half that saw Pleasanton set the tone for what was its highest-scoring effort in at least 38 games.
Six-foot-two Chelsea Fisher had a perfect first quarter for Pleasanton with eight points. The Bulldogs made as many shots (10) as Silver Lake took in the frame and lunged to a 23-7 cushion.
Kerigan Karr kept Silver Lake afloat with 11 of her team-high 19 points in the second frame. Karr was 5-for-6 in the first half with four 3-pointers. She added a fifth after halftime.
“She shot the ball extremely well,” Crowe said. “Thank goodness that she did.”
Karr finished 7-for-11 from the floor. The rest of the Mustangs were collectively 6-for-23.
“Some of the girls struggled a little bit but it’s very difficult to get the ball inside on (Pleasanton), and they collapse so hard. They’re an excellent coached team with excellent athletes. You just do the best you can.”
Pleasanton’s Kaci Pierce stole the spotlight with a game-high 23 points on 9-of-22 shooting with five 3s. She scored 14 after the intermission.
The Bulldogs were 31-of-65 from the field with four players in double figures. Fisher finished with 11 points and Katy Lindner and Isabelle Paitz added 10 apiece.
Crowe’s bunch competed hard, but the longtime coach was hard-pressed to recall a team with as much talent as Pleasanton over the years.
“They’re as fine of a D-1 ball club that I’ve seen in a long time,” said Crowe, who was the head coach in Roseland for 22 years prior to 2014.
Crowe’s return to the helm after a six-year hiatus has been rewarding. During his absence, he remained the school’s shop teacher.
“Being a shop teacher, you don’t maybe see as many of the girls, but I love the game of basketball,” he said. “I missed the relationships with the kids. That’s the biggest thing I can tell you. I’ve enjoyed coming back and getting to know these girls.”
PHS (10-0).........23 21 12 20 — 76
SL (5-3)..................7 13 8 11 — 39
Pleasanton (76)
Natalie Siegel 2-7 0-0 4, Isabelle Paitz 5-10 0-2 10, Katy Lindner 3-8 4-4 10, Kaci Pierce 9-22 0-0 23, Chelsea Fisher 5-7 1-4 11, Hailey Mollring 2-6 0-0 5, Kinsey Lindner 0-0 0-0 0, Natalie Rasmussen 3-3 0-0 7, Jaycee Flood 0-1 0-0 0, Lauren Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Marinna Zwiener 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 31-65 5-10 76.
Silver Lake (39)
Kerigan Karr 7-11 0-0 19, Amanda Ehrman 2-5 0-0 4, Katelyn Karr 1-5 4-8 6, Georgi tenBensel 1-4 0-1 3, Sam Bonifas 0-2 0-0 0, Madison Miller 0-6 2-2 2, Morgan Dinkler 1-1 0-0 3, Lana Swanson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 13-34 6-11 39.
3-point goals — P 8-25 (Siegel 0-4, Paitz 0-3, Pierce 5-11, Mollring 1-3, Rasmussen 1-1, Zwiener 1-1); SL 7-15 ( Ke. Karr 5-6, Ehrman 0-1, Ka. Karr 0-3, tenBensel 1-2, Miller 0-2, Dinkler 1-1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.