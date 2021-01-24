KENESAW — The No. 1 Pleasanton girls basketball team looks to be unbeatable. Yes, the Bulldogs are 17-1 with their only loss to Adams Central, 48-46. Kenesaw hosted the top-ranked Bulldogs Saturday evening coming off a OT loss at Franklin.
But when a top-ranked team is on their game, they are hard to stop. Pleasanton proved why they are the best in Class D-1, with a 32 point victory over Kenesaw, 67-35.
“That is a really good basketball team,” said Kenesaw head coach Jace Morgan. “Honestly I thought we came out ready. I didn’t think we were scared of them. I thought that we came out and played well to start the game. Honestly, I thought we handled their press decently and their man defense. I thought we got the looks that we wanted to and got some shots. When they went to the half court trap and that is a very tough defense and that slowed us up.”
From the opening tip, both the Bulldogs and the Blue Devils were matching bucket for bucket until Pleasanton went up 8-6 and never looked back. After Pleasanton went up 8-6, the Bulldogs’ defense turned up the pressure on Kenesaw. The Bulldogs created 22 turnovers over the course of the game in which the Bulldogs were able to generate 27 points off those 22 turnovers.
“Their (Pleasanton) defense got a little stingy in the second quarter,” Morgan said. “We couldn’t get into a rhythm in the second. They switched defenses up a lot and it was throwing us off a little bit. There were some good things out of it. We got them out of their man defense because we were getting the looks that we wanted, but they are a very good basketball team.”
Kaci Pierce led all scorers with 15 points with nine of those coming into the second half. Pierce was 5-for-9 from the floor with five free throws. Pierce dominated the low post and Kenesaw had no answer for her.
“Pleasanton made it a point to look inside and she did a good job,” said Morgan. “I thought Chloe (Uden) did a good job for the most part limiting her points but she did her job and had a great game.”
Kenesaw did manage to get to the free throw line 15 times and managed to make 10 of the 15 attempts.
“That is something that is a focus of ours,” Morgan said. “When we are not playing well, we are not getting to the line. It is good to see us go 10-for-15 from the line, with the games in the future and especially the conference tournament coming up.”
The Blue Devils get a break before their next game when Deshler comes to town on Thursday. Deshler is better than their record shows and coach Morgan believes it will be a good contest.
“We’ve got three practices to get ready for Deshler and to get ready for the conference tournament. Deshler is a very good basketball team. I don’t think their record shows it but, honestly, Deshler is a pretty tough team and we can not overlook them because they have been playing really good basketball,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of prep work going into the tournament. I honestly think that the tournament is open to anybody. I want to play some of these teams that we have lost to previously and to get a second shot at them.”
Kenesaw…......................8 5 10 12
Pleasanton…...............17 17 19 14
Kenesaw (35)
Kaylee Steer 11, Cassidy Gallagher 9, Meadow Wagoner 6, Chloe Uden 4, Hope Nienhueser 3, CeCecilia Parker 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.