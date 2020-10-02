YORK — For the second straight week, Hastings got off the slow start offensively.
The Tigers, ranked first in Class B, drove the ball down the field to the red zone, but couldn't finish out the drive with a touchdown.
Instead, Hastings settled for field goal by Breyer Menke.
"That was kind of frustrating," said Hastings head coach Charlie Shoemaker. "But I thought that whole drive, up until that last five yards, wasn't bad at all."
On the Tigers next drive, they coughed it up and York converted it into a touchdown.
"That's kind of what it comes down to, is you start turning the ball over and you give them a short field, they go down and score. (York's) kind of a team that's built like that. You give them the ball at the 50 yard line and that's tough," Shoemaker said.
York exposed the Hastings defense for 244 yards on the ground, but the Tigers used a few big plays to upend the Dukes 38-20 and improve to 6-0.
The Hastings defense absorbed a big blow in last week's game against Seward.
The Tigers lost defensive lineman Max Johnson for the season to an ACL injury, which created a void up front.
York's three touchdowns were on the ground – two from tailback Wyatt Collingham and one from quarterback Jake Erwin.
We lost, really, our best defensive lineman (Johnson)," Shoemaker said. "We're going to have to live with that. We've got to find another combination and get a rotation and do some things schematically that will help us out. We knew they would be a pretty good rushing team, they always are. They found something they liked with the 2-tight formation, and that was something we didn't like. So, we've got to find a way to fix that."
Hastings' defense did, however, snag two interceptions and return them for touchdowns. Landon Jacobus picked off Erwin with 34 seconds left in the first half and took it 34 yards to the house. And just out of the half, Zaide Weidner hauled a pick 37 yards the other way for a score, which put HHS up 31-7 at the time.
"Those were pretty big momentum shifters there," Shoemaker said. "We were a little disappointed at the end of the game when York marched one down on us, so defensively we've got some things to figure out. But, we made plays when we needed to make plays."
Hastings answered York's initial score with an 8-yard touchdown from Jarrett Synek to Austin Nauert.
Four minutes later, Braden Kalvelage hauled in a 49-yard score, before Jacobus' pick-six.
Synek, who completed 12-of-21 passes for 173 yards, added a 37-yard bomb to Carson Shoemaker to put the game on ice. Shoemaker tallied six catches for 100 yards on the night.
"Early on, we had a little different pass protection, and we were struggling a little bit with that. We went back to kind of our basic pass protection and that seemed to work a lot better for us," the Tigers coach said.
Hastings rushed for 148 yards, with Trevor Sullivan leading the way on 12 carries for 54 yards. Weidner carried six times for 21 yards.
"I liked the way we ran the ball," Shoemaker said. "(York) was committing a lot of guys to the coverage and we still were able to get behind them, but they were dropping a lot of guys."
Shoemaker and Co. know that running the ball, and adding another element to their offense, will provide them a better chance to extend their potential postseason run.
"Our running backs had some nice lanes and we did a good job running the ball tonight. Any time you can run the ball and get good yards that way, you feel good about that, because as you get closer to the end of the season and November, you're going to have to do that.
"You just have to keep those people honest. When all you're doing is throwing, they're going to commit so many guys to that or bring pressure and you have to have a multifaceted offense to bee successful."
Hastings will welcome Aurora to Lloyd Wilson Field next week.
"The great thing is we're 6-0 and we still have things to work on and get better at," Shoemaker said. "We certainly haven't reached our potential. We could be a little more dialed in. This is going to be a huge game. Aurora is a quality team and we're going to have to get better on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday."
