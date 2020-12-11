Friday's game against Alliance was the first big test for the Hastings boys basketball team. The Tigers, ranked 10th in Class B, put its 2-0 record on the line against a Bulldog team that has won its first three games of the season. And the game lived up to the billing.
Neither team led by more than four points in the second half, where the score was tied three times and the lead changed six times. Hastings held a lead late in the fourth quarter, but Alliance buckled down and made some big-time shots to hold on for a 49-47 win, handing the Tigers their first loss of the season.
"I thought (Alliance) was just a little more hungry than we were (Friday)," said HHS head coach Drew Danielson. "The effort was there, the attitude was there, but it just didn't flow right. We just didn't do a good enough job as a coaching staff to get our guys ready to play. That's the bottom line."
For much of the game, the two squads' leading scorers were locked in a battle, often answering each other's baskets with one of their own. Alliance's Caeson Clarke, who has averaged 20 points per game this year, was the only Bulldog in double figures with 21 points, including five of the team's final six points in the fourth quarter, while Hastings' Brennan Witte scored a game-high 24 points on 9-for-15 shooting.
"We have to allow him to be free; the first half we did that and the second half we didn't allow him to do that," Danielson said of Witte's effort.
Witte started the night hitting his first three shots from the field, scoring the first seven points for Hastings. His 3-pointer to cap the personal run pulled HHS within 9-7 and set up an old fashioned three-point play from Jarrett Synek, as the Tigers grabbed the early momentum and a 10-9 lead. But the Bulldogs ended the quarter on a 10-2 run to go into the second with a seven-point advantage.
Hastings' defense spurred a much-needed run in the second. The Tigers forced five turnovers and held Alliance to 2-for-10 shooting and just six points, while the HHS offense poured in 17 points to take a 29-25 lead into halftime.
"We're best when we're switching defenses; we just couldn't put the ball in the hole to switch defenses in the first quarter. Once we got into it, it looked right; though, we didn't have extended periods of it," the coach said. "
Witte and Clarke went toe-to-toe in the third quarter, with the Bulldog 6-foot, 6-inch post scoring eight of his team's 13 points in the frame and Witte tallying six of Hastings' eight. After Witte scored his third bucket of the period, his 19th point of the night, Clarke then scored five unanswered points to give Alliance a one-point advantage heading into the fourth.
The two teams traded blows in the final quarter. The intensity on the court grew as the crowd seemingly held its breath on every shot in the last eight minutes. And after Alliance took a 43-42 lead, Witte sent the Tiger faithful and the HHS bench into a frenzy with a 3-pointer, which gave him 24 points on the night and, more importantly, gave Hastings a 45-43 advantage.
But Clarke struck again, tickling the twine with a pair of pretty fadeaway jumpers, the first tying the game and the second giving the Bulldogs a two-point lead with 2:55 left on the clock.
"(Clarke's) a good player," Danielson said. "He's tough to defend; he can go inside-out, and I thought that was the difference in the game. We didn't do a good enough job of shutting him down."
Alliance had a 48-45 lead in the final seconds when Jarrett Synek's 3-pointer was off the mark. Landon Jacobus got the rebound and got the quick putback with 1.9 seconds, when an inadvertent whistle stopped play. The referee crew thought Bulldog coach Michael Baker had called a timeout, despite his plea that he made no such call.
The stoppage allowed Hastings to foul for one last desperate chance at tying the game. Clarke hit the front end of a one-and-one with just 0.5 seconds on the clock to give Alliance a two-point lead. His second free throw missed, but Synek's final heave from the other end of the court was off the mark, as the Bulldogs held on for a solid road win.
"(Alliance) is a team that's going to win 15, 16 games, I think," the HHS coach said. "We battled with them, but we have a lot to get better at."
Witte was also tied for the team-lead with five rebounds. Austin Nauert was the only other Tiger to reach double digit points, as he tallied 10 thanks to a big second quarter. He was a spark for the Tigers and all three field goals he attempted in the frame, finishing 4-for-5 from the floor.
Hastings won't have long to dwell on this first loss, as it will face off with Gering Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Gering is 1-4 on the season after falling to Adams Central 73-44 on Friday.
"We'll be ready to play, there's no question in my mind," Danielson said. "We have a lot of good kids and senior leaders — we'll be ready to play."
Alliance (4-0).....19 6 13 11 — 49
Hastings (2-1)....12 17 8 10 — 47
Alliance (49)
Jaron Matulka 2-5 0-0 4, Kellen Muhr 2-3 1-2 7, Crayten Cyza 0-6 1-2 1, Chase King 1-3 0-0 2, Caeson Clarke 7-15 4-6 21, Jaden Kelley 2-4 0-0 5, Hunner Little Hoop 3-5 0-0 6, Chase Boyer 1-4 0-0 3, Jaxon Blair 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-45 6-10 49.
Hastings (47)
Brennan Witte 9-15 3-7 24, Gabe Garcia 1-4 2-2 5, Justin Musgrave 1-2 0-0 3, Jarrett Synek 1-10 1-1 3, Landon Jacobus 1-2 0-0 2, Austin Nauert 4-5 0-0 10, Brayden Schram 0-2 0-0 0, Conner Riley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 17-41 6-10 47.
