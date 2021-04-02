In the late 1920s, the New York Yankees’ lineup was so deadly to opposing pitchers that it earned the nickname “Murderer’s Row.” That same moniker could very well have been used to describe the first part of this year’s schedule for the Hastings baseball team.
The Tigers’ first four games were against three top 10 teams in Class B and a Class A school. HHS followed that with a pair of victories — in which they won by a combined 40-0 — which gave the Tigers the confidence boost they needed heading into another top 10 battle on Friday.
“We definitely needed some confidence after our Beatrice and Skutt losses, and that came with our wins against Twin River and Central City,” said HHS senior Braden Kalvelage. “That just boosted our confidence coming into (Friday) and made us feel better and more relaxed.”
Hastings, ranked 10th in Class B, got an outstanding outing on the mound from Kalvelage and was fueled by a big fourth inning, in which it poured in four runs and seized control of the momentum, en route to a 5-2 victory over Ralston Friday at Duncan Field.
“Having two wins under our belt going into this game built a lot of confidence. I think that helped immensely,” said HHS head coach Blake Marquardt. “Even though the bats were a little slow today, they never lost their composure and they never gave up on themselves.”
Ranked third in Class B and coming into the game with a record of 7-1, the Rams were proving why they’re one of the best in the class. Ralston starter Jake Chronic was perfect through three innings and the Rams lineup was putting consistent pressure on the Tiger defense.
And then the fourth inning happened.
Kalvelage got things started for the Tigers in the pivotal fourth inning, breaking up Chronic’s perfect game with a single before getting into scoring position with a stolen base. After a five-pitch walk to Luke Brooks, Trayton Newman put Hastings on the board with an RBI single, cutting the Rams’ lead to 2-1.
Two batters later, Isaiah Henry plated two runs, including the go-ahead score, with a bases loaded single.
“Kalvelage started with that single...and then we actually stole him the second pitch. And I think that’s where we got momentum,” Marquardt said. “All of a sudden, the guys were like, ‘We can do this.’ Then, Newman came up with the big hit and Isaiah had a big hit and we rallied.”
Hastings tacked on the fourth run of the frame on a double steal. Gareth Jones, who was running for Cambren Montague, broke for home when the ball left the catcher’s hand, but the ball beat Jones back to the catcher, seemingly leaving him out to dry. But Jones successfully pulled off a “playstation juke move” — as labeled by Marquardt — to avoid the tag and touch the plate safely.
Meanwhile, Kalvelage was pitching very well on the mound. The HHS senior struck out just two batters while pitching to contact; he tossed all seven innings of the victory and held the Rams to just four hits.
“I felt pretty loose from the start; my arm was feeling good throughout the whole game,” Kalvelage said. “My goal was to get first-pitch strikes and paint the corners as best as I could, because they’re a good hitting team. My offspeed wasn’t working too well at the start, but then I got a feel for it and started pumping strikes.”
Kavelage ended two innings with Rams’ baserunners on third base, and the only two runs Ralston were able to push across were unearned. In the sixth inning, Kalvelage snagged a missile off the bat of Kody Serefko before it could strike the hurler, tumbling on the mound as he made the play.
“First thing I did was check my pants,” Kalvelage joked with a big grin. “It was very scary, but I was good. I just had to breathe, slow my heart down a little bit and focus right back up.”
Two batters later, Kalvelage handled another comebacker to end the inning.
“He competed his rear end off,” Marquardt said of Kalvelage. “Obviously, he pitched first, but he defended one hell of a game on the mound...He showed his athleticism in an all-around fashion.
“I feel like he carried this team and we kind of jumped on his back and followed his lead.”
Hastings tacked on one more run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Luke Brooks. After Kalvelage was pulled with two outs in the seventh, Markus Miller closed the game, striking out the only batter he faced and stranding a pair of Rams on the basepaths.
The tough schedule continues for the Tigers, who will hit the road Saturday to take on Class A No. 2 Lincoln East, which is 9-0 on the season.
“We’re going to try to staff it together so that each pitcher gets one, maybe two innings. Lincoln East is just such a dominant force across the hitting lineup that we need to not give them any second looks at anyone,” Marquardt said. “We have to see if we can put some pressure on them defensively. If we can do all of that, I hope to battle late in the game.”
Ralston (7-2).....020 000 0 — 2 5 0
Hastings (4-3)...000 410 X — 5 4 3
W — Braden Kalvelage. L — Jake Chronic. S — Markus Miller.
