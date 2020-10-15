NELSON — The Class D-1 No. 2 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles (23-2) had some problems in game one of the night against the home team Lawrence-Nelson Raiders (6-11).
“It was good heading into conference with four wins this week,” said Eagles head coach Kari Jo Alfs. “We may not have played our best, but as a whole it was a great way to finish our regular season. Lawrence-Nelson is always a rivalry so any time you get a win here is good.”
The Eagles beat the Raiders in three sets 25-21, 23-25, 25-20. The Eagles also defeated the High Plains Storm 25-22, 25-14.
After trailing 0-3 in the opening set, the Eagles went to their powerful front row, getting two kills from senior Macy Kamler, and a block from Kamler and junior Taylor Sliva.
Junior Mariah Sliva served back-to-back aces to give the Eagles a 6-3 lead. Raiders senior Emily Miller nailed a pair of kills of her own to bring the Eagles lead to just one point.
Eagles seniors Jordan Bolte and Kamler teamed up for six kills midway through the set as they outscored the Raiders 7-1 behind the serving of sophomore Emily Troudt, who had two ace serves in the run.
With a 23-21 lead, the Eagles scored the final two points, including another kill from Bolte to win set one 25-21.
Raiders junior Emma Epley had a pair of early kills giving them a 5-2 lead in set two. Bolte connected with Kamler for back-to-back kills and Taylor Sliva added a pair of aces to give the Eagles a 6-5 lead. As both teams battled back and forth, the Eagles couldn’t find an answer for Miller in the front row, who finished the set with eight kills.
“Emily has really stepped into the leadership role this year and played really good against BDS and made a big impact,” said Raiders head coach Jamie Lay. “The other girls responded to that and stepped up as well.”
The Raiders held on to a narrow two point lead, wining the set 25-23 on a final kill by Miller.
The Eagles jumped out to a 7-2 lead in set three, getting four kills from Kamler. The Raiders kept things close with three more kills from Miller and ace serves from sophomore Katelyn Mazour and Miller.
Eagles sophomore Jess Hudson had a block late in the set to give the Eagles an 18-15 advantage. The Eagles would maintain their lead and win set three 25-20.
BDS fell behind 7-3 in set one against the Storm in the second match of the day. Behind the play of Bolte and Kamler, who combined for nine kills in the set, the Eagles took a 25-22 first set victory.
“Our seniors have been really great all year, they have a lot of heart and they really want to win,” said Alfs. “They want to get back to Lincoln and they want to end on a good note. I appreciate the seniors for being such great leaders and they really lift up the younger girls. They always seem to rise to the occasion and when we need them, they are ready.”
The Eagles had no problem in set two, taking a 16-2 lead and winning 25-14.
“After that first match I felt really good, when you can steal a set from a team like BDS, it’s always great,” said Lay. “I was hoping that would give us a lot of confidence heading into the second game, but we just didn’t play like well against High Plains. We just have to figure out how to play our game all of the time.”
The Raiders battled in set one against the Storm but fell 19-25 in set one and 13-25 in set two.
“Tonight didn’t end like we wanted to but we’ve improved so much and we’re excited going into post season because we see our potential and we know we can get where we want to be,” said Lay.
