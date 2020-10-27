SHICKLEY — The Class D-1, No. 2-rated Eagles of Bruning-Davenport/Shickley took on the Meridian Mustangs (12-13) in the D1-7 subdistrict final Tuesday.
The Eagles (26-3) had faced their conference foe twice this season, winning five sets to zero. The Mustangs came out strong, stealing set one from the Eagles 25-22.
“We are to the point in the season where everyone is playing lights out because they have nothing to lose,” said Eagles head coach Kari Jo Alfs. “Up to this point, we knew we were still going to play on Saturday. Everyone is giving it everything they have and Meridian played really well tonight.”
The Eagles won the next three sets 28-26, 25-20, 25-15 to advance to a district final match on Saturday. The Eagles, who are no stranger to postseason volleyball, are the back-to-back defending Class D-2 state champion and tonight’s win gets them one game closer to their goal of a three-peat.
“Our goal is always that championship,” said Alfs. “But it’s one game at a time right now and the girls know they need to take care of business on Saturday. What is so great about these girls is that they are athletic, they love to win and they know what it takes to be competitive and achieve their goals.”
The Mustangs opened the match on a 5-1 run, but the Eagles found their stride, getting kills from senior Macy Kamler and sophomore JessaLynn Hudson to take a one point advantage.
A block by Mustangs sophomores Kaylee Pribyl and Joslyn Ward ended the Eagles run. But the Eagles scored eight straight points to take an 18-14 lead midway through the opening set.
Down 22-17, the Mustangs got a pair of kills from junior Kimberly Schropfer and one from junior Allyson Kort, sparking an 8-0 run as they came from behind to win the set 25-22.
Set two was a back-and-forth battle from beginning to end with neither team gaining more than a three-point advantage. With the score tied at 17 apiece, the Mustangs got an ace serve from sophomore Bailey Holtmeier to take a 19-17 lead.
Junior Mariah Sliva caught fire for the Eagles, tallying five straight kills to give them a 22-19 advantage. With the score even at 23, neither team could put a pair of points tougher as the battled continued point for point. Silva and senior Jordan Bolte finally got back-to-back kills for the Eagles to end set two 28-26.
After falling behind 2-7, the Mustangs rallied back behind the play of freshman Jaala Stewart, who tallied two kills in the run and giving them a narrow 10-9 lead.
Every time the Eagles would build a small lead, the Mustangs found an answer. But with the score tied at 20, the Eagles scored the final five points of the set, getting a block on the final point by the Sliva twins of Mariah and Taylor to win 25-20.
The Sliva twins opened set four with a kill a piece as the Eagles built a 12-4 lead. Kamler added three kills and junior Taryn Fiala got in on the action with a kill of her own. Sophomore Hannah Miller scored three straight ace serves as the Eagles were finally able to wear down the Mustangs and win set three 25-15.
“Overall, I thought we played pretty well,” Alfs said. “We passed pretty good and moved the ball and mixed things up especially in that forth set. Everyone stepped up, played hard and finished and that’s what we needed to do tonight.”
