LINCOLN — Dropping a set hardly seemed to affect No. 2 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Thursday in the first round of the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament.
The Eagles, who are back-to-back champions in Class D-2, have played in far more stressful situations. For proof, examine their trio of five-set matches in last year’s state tournament.
“Obviously from last year, our team loves to play five sets,” BDS coach Kari Jo Alfs said with a laugh. “So, dropping a set here and there never really affects us. We’re used to that and we feel very comfortable when we get settled in.”
A 25-17 loss in the first set to No. 7 Hartington Cedar Catholic allowed the Eagles (29-3) to regroup and win the final three sets 25-17, 25-23, 25-18 and advance them to Friday’s semifinals.
“We kind of got a feel for the kind of ball (Cedar Catholic) plays,” Alfs said. “They run a very fast tempo game. We knew that coming in, but we just had to make sure we adjusted and that’s why you play best three out of five.”
After the Trojans (17-14) stole set one, the Eagles adjusted their block to slow down Laney Kathol and Brynn Wortmann on the other side.
BDS registered seven of its 11 blocks in the second set. Macy Kamler and Taryn Fiala each had a pair. Taylor Sliva, Jordan Bolte, and Jess Hudson also had blocks.
“They go line a lot,” Kamler said. “So, we pushed our block on the outside and had our middle backs push over just in case the block didn’t get there. Defensively, we shifted our blocks and also our back row just to pick up more of those balls.”
Kathol and Wortmann paced the Trojan offense with 12 and 11 kills, respectively. But with an abbreviated presence from the pair, BDS found more of a rhythm in transition and from the service line.
“I really felt like the girls came back and served better in the second set,” Alfs said. “We passed a lot better, we attacked a lot better. The first set was just getting the jitters out. I really feel like our serving stepped up and our passing stepped up.”
A 10-3 run in the second set, on the backs of their blockers, helped the Eagles run away to tie the match.
Then, BDS mimicked an 8-1 run by the Trojans in set three to pull ahead for good.
Kamler and Bolte dominated the third game, combining for 13 kills. Kamler’s 18 were a match-high.
Service errors by the Trojans late in the match gave away points they couldn’t afford, considering Kathol and Wortmann were largely neutralized by then.
“(BDS) just kind of knew who we were going to,” said HCC coach Denae Buss. “They did a good job of lining up their block. We had to go to some other hitters, which did a good job, too, but we had to trust each other a little bit to get out of our comfort zone.”
For the first time all season, BDS played without facial coverings. Alfs said seeing the players’ emotions helped settle them in.
“That was enough to make sure we were able to come out and attack and play together as a team,” the coach said.
Kamler said Lincoln and the state tournament have become a comfortable environment for the Eagles, it’s just a matter of getting their feet underneath them from the first whistle.
“We want to get ahead and push to finish,” Kamler said. “When we do lose a set, it’s just relax, stay composed, and then fire back up.”
Makenna Noecker added seven kills for the Trojans, while Mariah Sliva tallied eight for BDS.
Bolte dished 21 assists for the Eagles and HCC’s Gracie Uttecht had 21 for her squad.
BDS will play No. 3 Archbishop Bergan (25-10) Friday around 10:30 a.m.
HCC (17-14).................25 17 23 18
BDS (29-3)...................17 25 25 25
Cedar Catholic (kills-aces-blocks)
Laney Kathol 12-0-3 1/2, Brynn Wortmann 11-1-0, Gracie Uttecht 2-0-0, Olivia Hamilton 0-2-0, Makenna Noecker 7-0-0, Meredith McGregor 0-1-0, Brooklyn Kuehn 7-0-0, Megan Heimes 0-0-0, Gracie Dickes 0-0-1/2. Totals: 39-4-4.
BDS (kills-aces-blocks)
Mariah Sliva 8-2-1, Hannah Miller 0-1-0, Taryn Fiala 0-1-2, Taylor Sliva 0-0-1, Macy Kamler 18-0-5, Jordan Bolte 9-1-1, Jess Hudson 5-0-1, Ashley Schlegel 0-0-0. Totals: 40-5-11.
Assists — HCC, Uttecht 21, McGregor 14, B. Wortmann 1. BDS, Bolte 21, Miller 11, Kamler 3, M. Sliva 1, T. Sliva 1.
