ROSELAND — Having played four matches on Saturday, Smith Center was the least-rested team Monday night, flipping around into a triangular — across state lines, nonetheless.
The Lady Red, ranked No. 2 in Kansas’ Class 3A, barely showed signs of fatigue. The only noticeable hitch was in the first set of its 25-20, 25-12 win over host school Silver Lake. Afterward, it was smooth sailing, even through Nebraska’s two-time defending Class D-2 champion Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, which Smith Center downed 25-19, 25-17.
“I thought we came out better at the end of that (Silver Lake match), and then that whole match (with BDS) was awesome,” said Smith Center head coach Nick Lynn.
Smith Center’s defense played scrappy and hung tough on long rallies against BDS. The Lady Red also didn’t a miss a single serve.
“We’re a blue collar team,” Lynn said. “In practice, we do a lot of digging — the kind of stuff you saw tonight. Anything to keep us going and keep us alive because we’ve got the hitters that can finish plays.”
Lynn’s talking about a pair of juniors, Tallon Rentschler and Ashlyn Long, who proved to be a dangerous pair.
The two righties — who are receiving plenty of attention from college coaches, Lynn said — combined for 48 kills in Smith Center’s two victories.
Rentschler posted a match-high 12 in the opener versus Silver Lake, and Long led all players with 13 against the Eagles.
“Both of them carry this team as juniors. We’re really happy with what they’ve done as leaders of this team,” Lynn said.
Silver Lake pestered Smith Center early in their match, even leading 16-13 at once point in the opening stanza. But the Lady Red pulled ahead and away with a 7-2 run before a Silver Lake timeout.
Smith Center ultimately ended the set scoring 12 of the last 16 points.
The Lady Red then dominated the second set with a long serving run, which pushed their lead to 12-2. It later reached 19-4.
Serving aided Smith Center against BDS, as well, with an eight-point swing essentially deciding the second set — which provided a sweep.
“We’re serving 95% on the year as a team,” Lynn said. “I thought we were fairly aggressive on the serving and that’s the ticket. But I’m happy with our floor coverage, more than anything.”
BDS, ranked second in D-2, didn’t look itself for much of Monday evening, said its head coach Kari Jo Alfs.
“We always talk about how sometimes we struggle playing on a Monday night,” Alfs said. “But, we’ve got to get used to that because conference is on a Monday, MUDECAS is on a Monday, subdistricts are on Mondays. So, we need to overcome that. I didn’t think we were tuned into the match as much as we were last Thursday.”
As a result of Smith Center’s serving effort, BDS wasn’t able to find an offensive groove against the Lady Red because the Eagles were often out of system.
Mariah Sliva mustered a team-high five kills while Macy Kamler and Jordan Bolte each added four.
Smith Center controlled from the start, mostly taking advantage of BDS errors in the opener, before sprinting through the second set to catch the bus back home.
“Smith Center is a class higher than what we are,” Alfs said “They’re a very good team and they’re doing very well in the state of Kansas. Playing that level of ball is only going to prepare us for the end of the year. A loss right now is not going to hurt us. This match is only going to prepare us mentally and physically for the end of the year.”
The Eagles’ resiliency showed in the nightcap, sweeping Silver Lake 25-19, 25-23.
BDS recovered in full from an 11-2 deficit to begin the second set. Kamler came alive to guide her team through the comeback with nine of her 17 kills in the second set.
Kamler credited her coach, Alfs, who is always reluctant to use timeouts, but when she does, it means business.
“(Coach) sets a fire under us,” Kamler said. “Like, we’re down, and we know we shouldn’t be down by this much, and she just kind of motivates us to get out there and go harder.”
“These girls are very determined,” Alfs said. “I know that because they fought back all summer, and they fought back last year a number of times. I have a lot of confidence in the girls, and sometimes they just have to get out of their own rut.”
The momentum began to shift after Silver Lake led 16-7. BDS clawed back with a 6-1 run that forced a Mustang timeout.
Kamler and Mariah Sliva later closed out the match for the Eagles, who ended the set on an 8-3 run.
The Mustangs simply had trouble closing out sets all night.
“Our communication kind of quit. All six of us out on the court weren’t communicating,” said Silver Lake head coach Jenn tenBensel.
But the Mustangs were hesitant to hang their heads, considering the level of competition they hung with.
“We’re in a little slump right now and we’re working our way back,” tenBensel said. “I felt like these were games that can push us forward into the next couple games before (the conference tournament).”
Georgi tenBensel paced the Mustangs in both of their matches, tallying seven kills against Smith Center and 10 against BDS.
“As soon as we got done playing BDS, I asked them, ‘What are your guys’ thoughts?’ and they said, ‘There’s nothing to hang our heads about right now,’ ” tenBensel said.
Game one
SC (23-3)................................25 25
SL (11-8)................................20 12
Smith Center (kills-aces-blocks)
Maile Hrabe 3-0-0, Gracie Kirchoff 2-0-0, Ashlyn Long 10-1-1, Tallon Rentschler 12-1-2, Camryn Hutchinson 0-2-0, Dakota Kattenberg 1-0-0, Tinley Rentschler 0-0-1. Totals: 28-4-4.
Silver Lake (kills-aces-blocks)
Sydney Bartels 0-0-1, Amanda Ehrman 5-1-0, Kerigan Karr 1-0-0, Katelyn Karr 0-3-0, Josi Sharp 2-0-0, Sam Bonifas 0-1-0, Georgi tenBensel 7-0-1. Totals: 15-5-2.
Assists — SC, Hutchinson 13, Haley Feldman 7, Kattenberg 3, Kirchoff 2; SL, Ke. Karr 7, Ehrman 3, Ka. Karr 1, Sharp 1, tenBensel 1.
Game two
BDS (16-2).............................19 17
SC (24-3)................................25 25
BDS (kills-aces-blocks)
Mariah Sliva 5-0-0, Taryn Fiala 0-1-1, Taylor Sliva 1-1-3, Macy Kamler 4-0-0, Jordan Bolte 4-0-0, Jess Hudson 2-0-0. Totals: 16-2-4.
Smith Center (kills-aces-blocks)
Tinley Rentschler 1-0-2, Dakota Kattenberg 1-0-1, Gracie Kirchoff 0-2-0, Ashlyn Long 13-0-0, Tallon Rentschler 10-0-0. Totals: 25-2-3.
Assists — BDS, Hannah Miller 7, Bolte 5, M. Sliva 2, Kamler 1; SC, Hutchinson 11, Haley Feldman 7, Kattenberg 2, Hrabe 2, Kirchoff 1.
Game three
BDS (17-2).............................25 25
SL (11-9)................................19 23
BDS (kills-aces-blocks)
Mariah Sliva 10-0-0, Taylor Sliva 1-0-1, Macy Kamler 17-0-0, Jordan Bolte 5-1-1, Jess Hudson 2-0-0, Hannah Miller 0-3-0. Totals: 35-4-2.
Silver Lake (kills-aces-blocks)
Sydney Bartels 1-0-1, Amanda Ehrman 3-0-0, Kerigan Karr 3-1-0, Josi Sharp 1-0-0, Georgi tenBensel 10-1-1. Totals: 18-2-2.
Assists — BDS, Bolte 17, Miller 16, M. Sliva 1; SL, Ehrman 9, Ke. Karr 7, Ka. Karr 1.
