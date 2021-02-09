The Hastings High School boys basketball team had the unfortunate fortune of running into a blazing hot Adams Central squad at the top of its game Tuesday night, falling to the C-1 No. 2 ranked Patriots 64-30 in front of a capacity crowd at Lynn Farrell Arena.
The win marked the 20th straight victory for the one-loss Patriots, with double-digit scoring from seniors Tyler Slechta (15) Dante Boelhower (13) and junior Paul Fago (13).
With the loss, the Tigers fell to .500 at 8-8 under first-year head coach Drew Danielson.
Senior Justin Musgrave was top Tiger for Hastings with 11 points, which included three out of five buckets from 3-point range.
AC head coach Zac Foster said the win showed continued improvement by his team, which at this point in the season trumps the importance of taking the crosstown rivalry crown.
“Every game we play we talk about growth over outcome,” he said. “Regardless of the win or loss, we just want to grow and be better and be more prepared to be our best at the end of the season.
“We feel good about our guys. We’re blessed as coaches to have a great group of kids who really love the game and want to be successful. They’re very self-motivated; they love the game, they’re competitive.”
Slechta, who was 6-for-9 from the field, knocked down two of his three 3-point shots in the second half and recorded six rebounds on the night for the winners.
“We knew with their zone and them guarding Lucas (Bohlen) we could fight the offensive boards, so I was trying to crash hard and get rebounds,” he said. “That was kind of my goal tonight, and my guys found me in open spots and I was able to make a couple of plays.
“Defensively we were really locked in. We stuck to our assignments. Dante (Boelhower) at top especially was outstanding on defense. That was our biggest difference maker.”
AC’s experience was simply too much of an advantage for the Tigers to overcome. With four returning starting seniors in uniform, the Patriots were able to control the pace and keep the Tigers from ever finding their rhythm.
“We’ve got four returning starters who are seniors who have played a lot of basketball and I think that was probably a big factor in the game,” Foster said. “Our kids have been in a lot of big basketball games over the last two years with this group and it makes our jobs as coaches so much easier when you have that kind of experience and court IQ.
“Our defense was a big factor tonight and caused them to turn the basketball over, which lets us get into the transition.”
Danielson said that while his team continues to show glimpses of promise that its overall performance simply wasn’t enough to stay on the court with the well-seasoned Patriots.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” he said. “There’s no doubt in my mind we’ll get there. It’s just going to take some time.
“I thought they (Patriots) played like they had experience. The shots that they had open they hit. We have to get to that point. The shots that we had open were 50/50 balls. But we’ll get there.”
HHS (8-8)...................5 9 9 7 — 30
AC (20-1)...........14 18 11 21 — 64
Hastings (34)
Brennan Witte 3-7 0-0 6, Gabe Garcia 1-8 0-0 3, Justin Musgrave 3-5 0-0 11, Landon Jacobus 1-4 0-0 3, Brayden Power 0-0 3-4 3, Brayden Schram 0-1 0-0 0, Aaron Nonnemann 1-1 0-1 2, Jackson Block 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 10-28 6-10 30.
Adams Central (64)
Tyler Slechta 6-9 0-0 15, Lucas Bohlen. 2-3 0-0 6, Jacob Eckhardt 2-6 0-0 4, Dante Boelhower 6-8 1-1 13, Cam Foster 2-8 2-2 8, Paul Fago 5-6 1-1 13, Sam Dierks 1-2 0-0 3, Nathan Sughroue 0-2 0-0 0, Jayden Teichmeier 1-1 0-0 2, Grant Trausch 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 24-46 4-4 64.
Three-point field goals — H 4-15 (Witte 0-3, Garcia 1-5, Musgrave 3-5, Schram 0-1, Block 0-1); AC 10-25 (Slechta 3-5, Bohlen 2-3, Eckhardt 0-3, Foster 2-3, Fago 2-2, Dierks 1-1, Sughroue 0-2, Trausch 0-1). Rebounds — H 13 (Musgrave 3); AC 27 (Slechta 6). Turnovers — H 18; AC 11.
