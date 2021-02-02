Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. Areas of freezing fog. High 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening then windy with periods of snow late. Some sleet may mix in. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming N and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.