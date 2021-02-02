In front of two supporting crowds, St. Cecilia’s gymnasium was roaring as the Patriots of Adams Central and the Bluehawks of St. Cecilia went toe to toe in a Tuesday night, crosstown game that resulted in a decisive 59-39 victory for the Patriots.
Patriots senior Cam Foster got his team fired up in what would be a very clean quarter for the Patriots, draining a 3-pointer and layup to put the Patriots ahead 5-1 and give them the early momentum.
A trio of baskets from the field put the home Bluehawks ahead 7-6 late in the first quarter and gave them a massive momentum boost, until Patriots senior Lucas Bohlen hit a 3-pointer, draining it and drawing a foul from the Bluehawks. Getting the free-throw turned a one-point Bluehawk lead into a three-point, 10-7 Patriots lead that got the momentum back to the Patriots heading into the fourth quarter.
“We got off to a good start,” said STC head coach Ryan Ohnoutka. “I thought our first quarter was really good. We talk about that in the pregame about getting off to a good start, and I thought we did. Our kids played hard for four quarters. They played extremely hard. That’s a credit to how great these kids are. We were outmatched. That is a really good team there.”
Bohlen, with a three in hand already, had a very strong start to the second quarter, getting two 3-pointers to start the scoring and putting the Patriots ahead by a very strong nine-point lead that turned into 12 with a 3-pointer by junior Jacob Eckhardt.
“That was a huge shot,” said AC head coach Zac Foster. “We were down at the time, and as a bench, we were talking about ‘We have to give Lucas a shot.’ I don’t think he shot until that shot, then he hit that big one and then things really changed… He’s an elite shooter. He’s one of the best shooters in the state and he has put a lot of time in.”
The Patriots continued their hot streak throughout the rest of the second quarter, having the quarter capped off by a shooting foul from beyond the arc drawn by junior Paul Fago that sent him to the charity stripe for three, making two of the three for a 13-point, 26-13 lead for the Patriots.
Bohlen, who had 10 points at half, roared up the visiting fans with more action from beyond the arc in the third. He scored four 3-pointers in six tries, putting him at 22 points and keeping the Patriots ahead 42-21 with a quarter to play.
“Our kids never gave up,” Ohnoutka said. “They could have given up in the third quarter when they went on that run. We said ‘Every single possession counts in these types of games’ and we played extremely hard. We played possibly as good or as best as we could on defense, but would have liked to have a few possessions back on offense.”
The Bluehawks were able to make a bit of noise in their home gymnasium, going on a 16-12 run in the first five minutes of the third quarter. The run by the Bluehawks included three treys, by sophomore Carson Kudlacek and juniors Brayden Schropp and John Starr, which got the Bluehawks back to within 17 of the Patriots.
The run was not enough to give the Bluehawks ample time to mount a comeback, with the Patriots outscoring them 5-2 in the closing three minutes for their 59-39 victory.
Bohlen’s explosive performance of seven 3-pointers gave him a game-leading 22 points on the night. Kudlacek led the Bluehawks with 11 points.
“We feel good about it,” Foster said. “Any time you play an in-city game, you know the tensions will be high and both teams are going to play really hard. And I thought you saw that. Hat’s off to St. Cecilia. I thought they really competed. From that first quarter, they really got after us and every game for us is aggressive, and I thought they were really aggressive early.
“Credit to those guys. We have a lot of respect for the (St. Cecilia) program, and you come into this gym and you see the banners, you better have respect for this program and where it has been. The names on the jerseys change, but the name on the front is the same, and it means a lot to the people in this school. They’ve been elite for a long time, so we feel really, really good coming here on the road and get a big win.”
