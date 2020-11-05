LINCOLN — Superior wasn’t supposed to make it this far.
There was no Kalynn Meyer to carry them to Lincoln this year.
But there was Shayla Meyer, and a young group hungry to prove its doubters wrong.
Superior made it this far. But it ended bittersweet and quickly.
No. 3 Norfolk Catholic’s dynamism lifted the Knights to a 25-22, 25-18, 25-13 sweep Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, ending the Wildcats’ season in the first round of the Class C-2 state tournament.
“We’re hanging our hats on making it here and setting huge goals,” said Superior head coach Kelsea Blevins. “They were the better team tonight. Norfolk Catholic really brought it offensively.”
The Knights (24-7) received kills from six different players. Their arsenal was deeper than Superior’s and it showed.
Channatee Robles paced Norfolk Catholic with 12 kills, three aces, a block and one block assist. Mary Fennessy and Addi Corr added nine kills apiece for a diverse Knight attack.
“They just had more weapons than we did,” Blevins said.
Superior hadn’t seen many teams with rotations like Norfolk Catholic’s.
“When you have (Robles) and (Fennessy) in the front row at the same time, who do you tell your middle to stick with?” Blevins said. “We haven’t faced many opponents who had two strong hitters in one rotation and then you have another one coming shortly after.”
The trio of Robles, Fennessy and Corr accounted for 30 of the Knights’ 37 kills.
Shayla Meyer terminated a match-high 18 kills for Superior, but the Wildcats needed more from those around her.
“We had a couple who didn’t play their best games, which put a lot more weight on the other few’s shoulders,” Blevins said. “They gave it everything they had and Norfolk was the better team.”
Norfolk Catholic spent almost all of the night in system. The Knights hardly had to retrieve a shanked pass. Superior, on the other hand, struggled in serve receive; and its setters had difficulty relaying crisp sets.
“We were scrambling on defense,” Blevins said.
Norfolk Catholic edged the Wildcats in the opener 25-22 after Superior went ahead 19-18 on an 8-3 run.
Blevins said surrendering points late in sets is more mental than anything.
“It’s very much a mental game and momentum,” she said. “We were right there. It’s just scoring at the right time and believing in yourself and all those things. We were close multiple times and then we let them get on a run.”
The first set loss didn’t deter the Wildcats, who climbed back to lead 11-6 in set two before an 8-1 run put the Knights in front for good. Avery Yosten contributed four of her five kills in the set for NC.
By set three, Norfolk Catholic had the look in its eye, racing out to a 7-1 run and into Friday’s semifinals with a 25-13 victory.
“I thought we did a great job of serving aggressive throughout the whole match,” said Knights’ head coach Michaela Bellar.
Norfolk Catholic was well aware of the threat Meyer posed on Superior’s side.
“Our goal was to get touches on her the best we can,” Bellar said. “We got some touches, I would say, but she’s a good player. She can hit it at the 10-foot line. I told our girls, ‘If you don’t get a touch on it, get ready because she might break your nose.’”
Superior loses just two seniors from a sophomore-heavy roster. Blevins expects the Wildcats to make a fifth straight state tournament appearance next November.
“It’s our fourth year in a row and our school never went to state before that,” she said. “It’s almost become an expectation. That’s what we do, we go to state.”
SUP (19-7)........................22 18 13
NC (24-7)..........................25 25 25
Superior (kills-aces-blocks)
Cailyn Barry 2-0-1, Alexa Cox 0-0-0, Sierra Blackburn 4-0-0, Ella Gardner 1-2-0, Emma Henderson 0-0-0, Shayla Meyer 18-1-1, Atlee Kobza 1-0-0, Sadie Rempel 0-1-0, Madison Huesinkvelt 1-0-1. Totals: 27-4-2.
Norfolk Catholic (kills-aces-blocks)
Anna Neuhalfen 0-0-0, Carly Marshall 1-1-0, Mary Fennessy 9-1-2 1/2, Addi Corr 9-1-1, Ali Brungardt 1-0-0, Avery Yosten 5-1-0, Taylor Kautz 0-0-0, Channatee Robles 12-3-1 1/2. Totals: 37-7-5.
Assists — S, Gardnr 13, Blackburn 12, Koba 1, Meyer 1. NC, Marshall 33.
