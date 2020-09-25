While Adams Central’s offense raced toward its 66 points, it was business as usual for the Patriots’ defense Friday.
AC dominated Wood River-Shelton from the get-go, holding the Silverhawks scoreless and never allowing them to threaten.
Class C-1 No. 3 Adams Central got good field position from its defense all night. The Patriots got the football inside Silverhawk territory on all but one of its possessions.
“Our defense gives us short fields. We don’t have many 80-yard drives. To be able to go just 50 yards fewer on offense, I’ll take that every time.”
The win gives AC a 5-0 record. WR-S, however, has lost all five of its games. And it showed.
The Patriots kept the Silverhawks to under 100 total yards and let them inside AC territory just once.
WR-S mustered just 27 yards on the ground and 34 through the air.
“The defense is about like that each week. The defense plays really hard and fast. Coach (Josh) Lewis does a great job coaching the scheme, and all the assistants do a good job of teaching techniques,” Mulligan said.
Meanwhile the Patriots showed balance in its offensive attack, rushing for 260 yards and adding another 74 via passing. Eight Patriots took turns running the ball. Macrae led the stable of running backs with 73 rushing yards and a pair of touchdown runs to help forge a 21-0 lead.
Quarterback Cam Foster showed his stuff as a passer. The senior signal caller threw three consecutive touchdown passes. They were a 12-yard scoring toss to Slade Smith, a 21-yard TD aerial to Elijah Mulligan, and a six-yard flick to Drew Foster, as AC rolled to a 42-0 chasm.
“We were a lot more balanced tonight,” coach Mulligan said. “Cam Foster delivered some really good balls. We focused on passing.”
Mulligan inserted backup quarterback Jacob Eckhardt into the game late in the first quarter. Eckhardt came through by leading the Patriots on a 6-play, 66-yard touchdown drive that took only 1:29 off the clock.
Eckhardt completed a 12-yard pass to Smith on that drive, and Huyser finished the march by racing 13 yards for a TD that pushed AC’s lead to three touchdowns.
“Jacob is a very capable backup. He did a good job of taking us down the field on the series he was in there,” Mulligan said. “We planned on putting him in the game for a series. I think that experience may produce benefits for us down the road.”
Kicker Tyler Slechta had a busy night. He connected on all eight of his extra point tries. He added a 43-yard field goal that gave AC a 45-0 bulge at halftime.
“This was a complete game for us through and through,” Mulligan said. “We were able to execute at a high level that we were hoping to do.”
In the third quarter, Adams Central continued with its ground attack, featuring Grant Trausch and Nick Conant as ball carriers.
Trausch opened the second-half Patriot offense by toting the pigskin on four consecutive times and tallied yet another AC score with a one-yard TD plunge.
Then it was Conant’s turn.
Conant took over on AC’s next possession, accounting for all of the Patriots’ 38 yards to paydirt.
WR-S (0-5)...............0 0 0 0 — 0
AC (5-0)............21 24 14 7 — 66
AC — Macrae Huyser 3 run (Tyler Slechta kick)
AC — Hyatt Collins 9 run (Slechta kick)
AC — Huyser 13 run (Slechta kick)
AC — Slade Smith 12 pass from Cam Foster (Slechta kick)
AC — Elijah Mulligan 21 pass from Foster (Slechta kick)
AC — Drew Bonifas 6 pass from Foster (Slechta kick)
AC — Slechta 43 field goal
AC — Grant Trausch 1 run (Slechta kick)
AC — Nick Conant 1 run (Slechta kick)
AC — Conant 9 run (Slechta kick)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.