Adams Central was on pace to break its season-high scoring mark of 79 through two quarters Saturday.
But with the game all but won — leading 42-13 at the half — it provided head coach Zac Foster yet another opportunity to install his second stringers and build the depth necessary to make deep postseason runs.
Fresh off of defeating Alliance for the Broken Bow holiday tournament championship, the Patriots cruised to a 68-46 victory over O’Neill.
Adams Central’s first-half onslaught was the product of everything the program preaches.
“We really asserted our will on the game,” Foster said. “Our defensive pressure dictated a lot of things and then we really shared it well. When we share it, we’re pretty good. When our zone is effective, we’re pretty good. It was pretty much textbook with that as far as the first half.”
O’Neill (4-4) committed 13 turnovers in the first 16 minutes and was outshot 27-13 by AC.
The Eagles had only six field goals, while the Patriots funneled 16 — half of which were from beyond the 3-point arc.
Paul Fago hit a trio of 3s in rhythm in the first half and Sam Dierks drilled consecutive treys off of the bench late in the second period.
Nathan Sughroue beat the buzzer with a corner 3 to put AC up by 29 at halftime.
Making the extra pass proved beneficial, especially on 3-pointers, but also on fast breaks when O’Neill was in scramble mode.
Dante Boelhower, who heads the 1-3-1 defense and can be credited with a bulk of the panic instilled on opposing teams’ guards, scored the majority of his 10 points on the extra pass.
“We’re really proud of our kids for how unselfish they were,” Foster said. “We realize our strength is each other and when we play united, we’re pretty good.”
The starters exited for Adams Central halfway through the third quarter, leaving way for the bench to maintain the margin.
O’Neill’s Landon Classen was held scoreless by the Patriots’ starting five, but caught fire for 11 points when they sat down.
Parker Heiss’ three 3s in the second half pushed his tally to 11 for the Eagles, as well.
“In the second half, we played pretty much all man defense, trying to get better at that,” Foster said. “Our top guys only played a couple of minutes, but when they were in I thought it was pretty good.
“We’re going to coach all of our guys the same. So we told our younger guys to have more pride defensively and get stops. But we did a lot of positive things as a program, so we feel pretty good about that.”
Cam Foster added 11 for the Patriots, who had four in double figures and won their 11th straight game.
“I thought our movement was good. I thought we saw guys passing up good shots to get great shots,” Foster said.
Adams Central’s schedule during the new year gets slightly tougher. Having only seen two teams with winning records through the first 12 games, AC will face at least six the rest of the regular season, not including the Central Conference tournament.
The Patriots (11-1) travel to first-year program Elkhorn North on Tuesday.
“They’ve played some big boy teams,” Foster said. “We’re looking forward to seeing a good team on the road.”
OHS (4-4)..........9 4 15 18 — 46
AC (11-1)..........21 21 15 11 — 68
O’Neill (46)
Landon Classen 4-12 0-1 11, Keegan Moore 1-3 0-0 3, Parker Heiss 4-7 0-0 11, Keaton Wattier 4-6 1-2 9, Peyton Matthews 1-1 0-0 3, Kyler Dean 0-3 0-2 0, Drew Morrow 2-3 0-0 5, Sean Coventry 0-1 0-0 0, Matthew Pardun 1-1 0-0 2, Tyler Diediker 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 18-39 1-5 46.
Adams Central (68)
Tyler Slechta 2-4 0-0 5, Lucas Bohlen 2-4 0-0 5, Jacob Eckhardt 0-4 0-0 0, Dante Boeelhower 5-8 0-0 10, Cam Foster 3-4 3-3 10, Paul Fago 4-6 0-0 11, Hyatt Collins 0-1 0-0 0, Sam Dierks 3-5 2-2 11, Nathan Sughroue 2-3 0-0 5, Jayden Teichmeier 2-3 0-0 4, Leighton Weber 1-3 0-0 2, Holden O’Dey 1-3 2-2 5, Grant Trausch 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 25-51 7-7 68.
Three-point goals — O 9-22 (Classen 3-10, Moore 1-2, Heiss 3-6, Matthews 1-1, Dean 0-1, Morrow 1-1, Coventry 0-1)); AC 11-31 (Slechta 1-3, Bohlen 1-3, Eckhardt 0-4, Foster 1-1, Fago 3-4, Dierks 3-5, Sughroue 1-2, Teichmeier 0-1, Weber 0-2, O’Dey 1-3, Trausch 0-3). Rebounds — O 20 (Pardun 4); AC 26 (Weber 5). Turnovers — O 18; AC 8.
