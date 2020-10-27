KEARNEY — The pressure was constantly on Adams Central Tuesday night in its Class C-1, Subdistrict 9 final.
The Patriots were on defense for much of the night, and their offense lacked rhythm against top-seeded Kearney Catholic.
The Stars (29-5) opened with a powerful first set, showed resilience in the second, and finished strong in the third to earn a sweep and advance to a district final to be played on Saturday.
Adams Central’s 25-15, 26-24, 25-19 loss has the Patriots hoping for the best in terms of earning a wild card bid, but expecting the worst.
“We just don’t know right now,” said AC head coach Libby Lollman.
The Patriots were 13th in the wild card standings heading into Tuesday’s match. There are 12 subdistrict winners and four at-large bids up for grabs.
Kearney Catholic’s 5-1 offense stole the show with Sydney Conner quarterbacking as its setter.
Conner dished out 27 assists and added six kills, four aces and a block.
Conner directed traffic and had Adams Central guessing on its side of the net at which Star would be sending an attack over.
Ashley Keck and Bailey Spangler received the majority of Conner’s sets, pounding 14 and 11 kills, respectively.
The Patriot block hardly had an answer for the Stars’ relentlessness. AC managed four blocks across the three sets — two belonged to Caitlyn Scott, who led the team with 11 kills and an ace.
“Conner is just a phenomenal setter,” Lollman said. “She spreads the floor so well, and they just have athletic hitters who were just tooling our block.”
Keck struck five kills in each of the first two sets, and her only block of the match helped Kearney Catholic pull out to a 13-6 lead in set one and force an AC timeout. Her fourth and fifth kills, collected back-to- back, won the set for the Stars.
Adams Central felt both of the extremes of momentum in set two, which ultimately felt like it was played for all of the marbles when the Stars stole it late.
The Patriots watched KC pull away from an 11-11 tie with a 7-2 run. But Adams Central’s second timeout of the set seemed to provide a spark.
An error, a kill by Emma Estrada, and an ace by Scott forced a timeout by the Stars, who answered with two quick points.
The Patriots then scored seven straight points on Estrada’s serve to lead 23-20, seemingly stealing all of the momentum.
But the Stars won six of the final seven points in the set as it went into extras. Ashlyn Wischmeier ended it with her fourth and final kill of the night.
“Volleyball is a game of momentum,” Lollman said. “We competed in that second set, and when you fall short, I just feel like we didn’t have the energy coming out in that third set. (The second) was one we really needed to get.”
Adams Central fell behind 4-0 in the third set but tied it at 7-7. However, the Stars sprinted toward the first-place plaque down the stretch with another 4-0 spurt, which was that beginning of a 12-4 run.
Trailing 22-15, AC strung four points together before three by the Stars ended the match.
“There just kind of has to be that execution, when you are in system, to put balls away because if you aren’t they’re going to come back and be super aggressive,” Lollman said. “They are well-coached, they are disciplined, they have a lot of really good pieces. We knew coming into it that if we were going to beat them, we had to not only execute in the front row, but do some of the little things and we just came up short.”
Adams Central won four of its final five games, assuming it won’t make the cut for a district final. The Patriots rebounded from a poor showing in the Central Conference tournament and ended an 10-year stint between wins over crosstown rival St. Cecilia.
“I hate this night every year, especially when it’s a group like this,” Lollman said. “They’ve just bought into everything we’ve done for four years and pushed the program to become better and what we wanted.”
A year after setting the school record for wins in Lollman’s first at the helm, the Patriots reached a new mark with their 21 in this unforgettable pandemic year.
“They just continue to leave Adams Central volleyball a little better than they found it,” Lollman said.
AC (21-11)…............……15 24 19
KC (29-5)…..............……25 26 25
Adams Central (kills-aces-blocks)
Chelsey Wiseman 2-0-0, Hannah Gengenbach 0-0-1, Morgan Burr 0-1-0, Jess Babcock 5-0-1, Caitlyn Scott 11-1-2, Cami Wellensiek 2-0-0, Lauryn Scott 1-1-0, Emma Estrada 8-2-0. Totals: 29-5-4.
Kearney Catholic (kills-aces-blocks)
Ashley Keck 14-0-1, Ella Bruggeman 1-0-0, Sydney Conner 6-4-1, Josie Denney 1-2-0, Jenna Kruse 0-1-0, Jill Collins 7-0-0, Ashlyn Wischmeier 4-0-1, Bailey Spangler 11-0-1. Totals: 44-7-4.
Assists — AC, Wiseman 21, Anderson 4, Burr 1, C. Scott 1. KC, Conner 27, Bruggeman 3, Keck 2, Denney 2, Wischmeier 1, Spangler 1.
