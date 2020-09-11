Jarrett Synek was crowned homecoming king following Hastings' football game Friday night.
Oh, and the Tigers' senior quarterback also threw for three touchdowns and 191 yards in a 45-0 rout of Gering at Lloyd Wilson Field.
Synek confessed his stat line and the team's victory took the cake over the crown.
"Definitely the touchdowns (are better)," he said with a smile. "I like football more than anything else, so that's what I'd rather be doing."
Synek's favorite target Friday was Carson Shoemaker, who was also nominated for homecoming court. Shoemaker hauled in nine catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns.
"We're clicking with deep balls, intermediate, and whenever we catch a short ball, they make everything out of it," said Synek, who completed 12-of-20 passes. "We're clicking with all of our passing game."
Shoemaker's 70-yard catch and run — Synek's longest completion of the night — was on a quick pass caught near the line of scrimmage. He broke a tackle with a spin move and housed it for six midway through the second quarter.
Shoemaker also caught a 15-yarder to start the second period that put Hastings up 21-0.
"In the four games we've played, you've seen there are four guys who can do that on any given night," HHS head coach Charlie Shoemaker said. "Tonight is was Carson's night and it's kind of been somebody different every week."
Braden Kalvelage, who caught a 24-yard touchdown, put on the afterburners and scorched the sideline for an 86-yard kickoff return for a score that opened the second half.
"I'm really surprised people are kicking deep. Honestly," said Shoemaker. "We kind of expect they're going to pooch kick it, but we also have guys that can rally run there, too. So it's tough. I don't know what you do as (an opposing) coach with the guys we have back there."
Hastings managed 84 yards on the ground, with 45 coming from Trevor Sullivan on 15 carries. Sullivan punched in two scores — one from 5 yards and the other a 1-yarder.
"If we want to win in November, we've got to get our running game going, too," Synek said.
The Tigers benefitted from a short field on their first four drives, taking over at the 43, 32, and 23 of Gering and midfield, respectively.
Gering netted just two yards on its first punt, which led to Hastings scoring eight plays later.
On the ensuing drive, Hastings' Max Johnson recovered a fumbled snap and the Tigers converted six plays into six more points.
Hastings cashed in on its first five drives against a Gering team that has surrendered 110 points through its first three games.
"You want to make sure when you do get a short field that you're scoring points on that, and preferably touchdowns," Shoemaker said.
Gering amassed just 53 yards of offense in the first half and finished with 138. The Bulldogs have mustered one touchdown and only nine total points over their first three contests.
The Hastings defense forced two turnovers, including a second fumble caused by Gareth Jones and recovered by Austin Nauert early in the third quarter.
The Tigers have held opponents to just 28 points through four games.
"If you look at the offenses that we've played, outside of maybe a few big plays, (our defense) has really been solid," Shoemaker said. "Ou secondary is really good, and some guys have emerged. Jett Samuelson is playing well for us and Beau Dreher has been lights out at safety for us. But it's just kind of been a collective effort."
Hastings travels to Alliance (0-3) next Friday to face another team nicknamed the Bulldogs, in which the Tigers (4-0) will be favored.
"When you're supposed to beat somebody, you've really got to go out there and do it," Shoemaker said. "Just take ownership right away."
Gering (0-3).................0 0 0 0 — 0
Hastings (4-0).........14 21 10 0 — 0
H — Trevor Sullivan 5 run (Breyer Menke kick)
H — Sullivan 1 run (Menke kick)
H — Jarrett Synek 15 pass Carson Shoemaker (Menke kick)
H — Synek 24 pass Braden Kalvelage (Menke kick)
H — Synek 70 pass Shoemaker (Menke kick)
H — Kalvelage 86 return (Menke kick)
H — Menke 32 field goal
G H
Rushes-Yards 30-72 20-84
Passing yards 66 203
Comp-Att-Int 8-15-0 13-23-1
Total offense 129 287
Rushing — G, Eli Thompson 14-38, Brady Radzymski 8-14, Jacob Awiszus 3-7, Grady Robbins 2-3, Kaden Bohnsack 3-10. H, Trevor Sullivan 15-45, Synek 3-39, Cooper Hunsley 1-(minus) 3, Gavin White 1-(minus) 3.
Passing — G, Radzymski 6-9-0 58, Bohnsack 2-6-0 8. H, Synek 12-20-1 191, Daeton Espino 1-3-0 12.
Receiving — G, Hunter Hayden 2-23, Carmelo Timblin 2-7, Turner Ray 1-14, Joseph VanAnne 1-5, Jacob VanAnne 1-3. H, Shoemaker 9-156, Kalvelage 1-24, Beau Dreher 1-2, Gareth Jones 1-9, Cole Hepner 1-12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.