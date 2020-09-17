Delaney Mullen felt like she knew what was coming.
A fastball, center cut; something the Tigers' home run leader could drive.
Mullen guessed correctly. She sent a deep drive to right-center field.
A grand slam.
"I knew coming out of their huddle that the pitcher was going to throw a strike," Mullen said. "I told myself that once I see the strike that I like, I'm going to attack it because this would be a big win for us."
Adams Central head coach Tim Marker had just returned to his perch in the dugout from the pitching circle as his Taylin Schernikau wound and delivered.
Marker visited his junior ace to calm her down, talk game plan, and slow the Hastings offense.
But the Class B No. 3 Tigers weren't to be stopped.
Mullen blasted the first pitch she saw, adding on to a triple she stroked in the third inning.
Mullen was the sixth batter of the inning; she stepped to the plate with the bases juiced, nobody out, and two runs already home for Hastings.
If the inning — and the game — didn't belong to the Tigers then, it sure did after her at bat.
The Hastings rally continued with two-out RBI singles by Sophie Cerveny and Sammy Schmidt before Kaelan Schultz hammered a 1-1 pitch that left the yard in a hurry.
Faith Molina nearly followed suit with a bomb of her own following Schultz', but Bella Stickels robbed her of a home run to cauterize the wound.
Adams Central went down in order in the home half to hand Hastings an 18-6 victory, after the Tigers' 10-run outbreak on eight hits in the sixth.
The offensive flurry arrived at the right time for Hastings, which let Adams Central back in with a pair of walks and an error in the fourth that turned into three runs.
Abby Stroh and Stickels had RBI singles in the frame for AC, but the kicker for Hastings was a two-out grounder that was botched at first base.
Carlee Wissing's lead off single in the fifth led to the Patriots pulling within two of Hastings after a sacrifice bunt by Teagan Abbott and fly out by Elli Marker. Brianna Stroh then singled in Wissing.
The Patriots proved that playing small ball is still very much in fashion earlier, as well, with Schernikau drawing a walk to lead off the fourth, being bunted over to second, moving to third base on a wild pitch, and scoring on a sac fly by Macie Wolever.
"(Small ball) is just one of the things you can do," Marker said. "Just put the ball in play and see what happens. If you can get it to where somebody goes out of position to try and field, it's a chance to get on. So, just put the ball in play and make the defense make plays. Hastings has a good defense, but we were able to get some runs across."
Mullen's grand slam was what Hastings was waiting for, especially after leaving runners on in each of the first four innings.
"We were looking for that (big hit) the whole game," said HHS head coach Ashley Speak. "I thought at some point in time we might break the inning open, but that grand slam really did it for us."
The Tigers opened with two runs — both of which reached via walk — on Peytin Hudson's double to left. They added three more in the second on two walks, two hits and a pair of errors by the Patriots.
McKinsey Long's two-out double plated two more Tigers in the third, and Hudson scored Schmidt in the fourth.
Hastings averages more than eight runs per ballgame, but hadn't scored above that mark in its four games prior to Thursday.
"Our offense has kind of been slacking a little bit for us the last couple of games, so just to have that (sixth) inning to kind of roll us into the weekend will prove to be pretty beneficial for us, I think," Speak said.
The Tigers host an invite featuring the top three Class B teams in the state Saturday. No. 1 Skutt, No. 2 Norris, No. 4 Seward are in the tournament field.
Hastings was ousted by the Skyhawks (11-2) in last year's state tournament.
"Hopefully we'll get to the end of it and see Skutt," Speak said. "But, we'll play one game at a time at this point in time."
Adams Central is off until Monday, when it'll meet GICC in a make up game. The Patriots won't dwell long on the loss.
"I'm proud of the way our girls fought back," Marker said. "We got down early and kind of had some things not really go our way, but our girls kept control of the things that we can and stuck to the things that we do."
HHS (15-1).............231 10(10) x — 18 13 3
AC (14-6)...............101 310 x — 6 4 3
W — Faith Molina. L — Taylin Schernikau.
2B — H, Peytin Hudson, McKinsey Long.
3B — H, Delaney Mullen.
HR — H, Mullen, Kaelan Schultz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.