BLUE HILL — The Bobcats of Blue Hill (10-11) took on the No. 4-rated Thayer Central Titans in a Class C-2 matchup Thursday.
The Titans (19-2) beat the Bobcats earlier in the season in two sets at the Minden Invite. On Thursday, the Bobcats were able to win one set in the match, but the Titans went on to win 25-23, 25-12, 18-25, 25-10.
“Our goal tonight was to go up and attack the ball,” said Titans head coach Kurt Wiedel. “If we tipped it, they were just going to pass it up, they are that good defensively. But in the same regard, defense is what both of these teams live off of. We’ve got a couple big hitters, but we play great defense we don’t let balls drop and tonight we played really well defensively.”
The Titans jumped out to a quick 6-1 lead in the opening set, getting two kills from freshman Jadyn Bowman and an ace serve from sophomore Ashlyn Cooper.
With the Titans up 17-12, Bobcats senior Brooklyn Kohmetscher rattled off four kills to narrow the gap. The Titans pulled ahead late in the set taking a 23-17 lead, but the Bobcats scored five straight points, getting a block from junior Abigail Meyer and an ace serve from fellow junior India Mackin. Bowman nailed the final point for the Titans to win set one 25-23.
Set number two belonged to the Titans. In the early go, junior setter Jasa Wiedel found senior Chloe Souerdyke five times as the Titans took a 17-7 lead. Freshman Natalie Tietjen added three kills late in the set, as the Titans won set two 25-12.
The Bobcats set the tone early in the third, as Mackin found Meyer for a kill spurring a 7-3 run. Down 12-17, the Titans scored four straight points, getting a block from Tietjen to pull within one point of the Bobcats. Kohmetscher scored two kills for the back row in the final stretch, giving them a set three win 25-18.
“We live a lot off of serve and serve receive and I felt like we got a little complacent in serving in the third set, and they have two really great passers,” Wiedel said. “I give them a lot of credit, they didn’t let balls drop and they passed the ball to perfection and we didn’t and that was the difference.”
The Titans owned set four, building a 21-5 lead, and finishing the set 25-10. Meyer scored five kills for the Bobcats in the set.
“We are much improved since our first meeting and really on both sides,” said Bobcats head coach Jessica Diehl. “Thayer Central looks absolutely fantastic, they are probably toughest overall team that we’ve seen. I thought we played awesome defense tonight and were super scrappy, which I am very proud of. We obviously could have done better in certain situations and executed a little bit more, but I feel confident going forward from here.”
Kohmetscher also tallied her 1,000th career dig in the match tonight.
“Brooklyn achieved a big goal tonight and got her 1,000th career dig,” Diehl said. “It speaks to Brooklyn as a player and teammate seeing how ecstatic the girls were for her and her achievement tonight.”
It’s also been a big week for coach Wiedel, as he recorded his 500th career win.
“If you coach long enough, you get those kinds of milestones,” joked Wiedel. “Coaching is all about the kids and getting them to reach their full potential. Kids work hard for you when they see you working hard for them, and they will do anything for you. You want them to be successful in life and they have to work hard in life. I’ve been coaching for 27 years and all of my wins have been at Thayer Central. It’s nice having a daughter on the team, and a daughter as an assistant coach is pretty cool and I’m very fortunate.”
Wiedel took eight years off and returned this season as head coach for the Titans.
“Coach Wiedel is one of the best,” Diehl said. “I respect him so much and it’s so great he got back into coaching.”
